

HONG KONG, Apr 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Connect Marketplace Hong Kong (CMHK) successfully concluded its preview event in APAC in 2025, marking a significant milestone in fostering business collaboration within the MICE industry. Held from 19-21 March 2025, the event successfully brought together over 4,000 industry professionals, along with more than 60 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions. It focused on creating an invaluable platform for networking and business development.Margaret Ma Connolly, president and CEO of Informa Markets in Asia, highlighted the event’s role in driving transformation within the MICE industry. “The launch of Connect Marketplace Hong Kong is more than just a new event. It's a testament to our belief in Hong Kong as the ultimate MICE destination. Here at Connect Marketplace Hong Kong, we’re not just discussing the future of business events – we’re actively shaping it, fostering connections that transcend borders and drive economic growth across Asia and beyond” she said. Connect Marketplace Hong Kong excelled as a premier platform for business collaboration, featuring the Hosted Buyer Programme, which brought together around 450 international decision-makers and facilitated close to 1,300 business organised through its innovative one-on-one meeting initiatives. Additionally, conference sessions and forums addressed key industry topics, from sustainability to cutting edge MICE solutions. A series of networking opportunities, including Horse Racing Night, Gala Dinner and a Familiarization Trip to Macau further strengthened interactions among global industry players. Janice Lee, Senior Portfolio Director of Connect Marketplace Hong Kong, expressed excitement for future growth: “This is a remarkable achievement! I have witnessed the spirit of Informa unfold over four months of hard work, culminating in around 4,000 attendees at the show. This success gives us great confidence as we look ahead to the next edition of CMHK in 2026.” The next edition of Connect Marketplace Hong Kong is scheduled for 18-19 March 2026. About Informa Markets Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. For media enquiries, please contact: cheenie.so@informa.com





