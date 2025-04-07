Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 7, 2025
Monday, 7 April 2025, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Source: TVS Motor Company
Integration of ION Mobility's assets and IP, set to accelerate TVS Motor's EV footprint in South East Asian markets

SINGAPORE, Apr 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, is set to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) presence in Southeast Asia through the integration of ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations. Southeast Asia represents one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for motorbike usage, offering a significant opportunity for expansion.

TVSM has been a strategic investor in ION Mobility, a full-stack EV company known for its robust in-house capabilities across industrial and product design, mechanical and electrical engineering, embedded and power electronics, firmware, software, and supply chain solutions. This integration, combined with TVSM’s deep expertise in electric mobility, marks a major step toward unlocking new possibilities in the region.

Commenting on the development, Sharad Mohan Mishra, President Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said: “We were an early strategic investor in ION Mobility, attracted by their focus on delivering smart, sustainable, and exciting mobility solutions for ASEAN markets. Our ‘Reimagine 2030’ vision strongly aligned with their mission. With the acquisition of ION Mobility’s assets, IP and core team, we are thrilled to bring their entrepreneurial energy, design thinking and engineering strength into TVSM. Combined with our R&D depth, quality systems, and manufacturing scale, this partnership positions us to accelerate market penetration and grow our share across Southeast Asia.”

TVS Motor is already a formidable player in the global EV landscape, with nearly 600,000 customers choosing its flagship electric scooter, TVS iQube. The company has developed end-to-end in-house capabilities across EV components - battery systems, battery management, vehicle control units, and connected platforms - and holds more than 650 patents in the EV domain.

Earlier this week, TVS Motor Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd acquired select assets from ION Mobility and also divested its stake in the company. Following this move, James Chan, Founder and CEO of ION Mobility, has joined TVS Motor Company as Senior Vice President. He will lead TVSM’s business across ASEAN while also spearheading the development and launch of the M1-S electric mobility platform. The M1-S is already generating strong interest in ASEAN markets for its striking design, impressive range, agile acceleration, and suitability for daily commutes.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com or write to corpcom@tvsmotor.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive, Motorsports, EVs, Transportation
