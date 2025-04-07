Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Spiking
Spiking Joins IBM Z Day: Special Edition 2025 - Major Announcement Unveiling TradeGPT's Enterprise AI Future

New York, New York--(ACN Newswire - April 7, 2025) - Spiking, a leader in AI-driven financial technology, is thrilled to participate in IBM Z Day: Special Edition, a landmark virtual conference hosted by IBM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). This complimentary one-day event invites technology enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators worldwide to witness the next era of enterprise computing and artificial intelligence, spotlighting Spiking's TradeGPT as a transformative force in capital markets.

Event Highlights

Groundbreaking Keynote Announcement: At 10:00 AM ET, a live broadcast from New York City will unveil a major advancement in enterprise technology, including a new AI chip that Spiking's TradeGPT will leverage for unparalleled performance.

Specialized Technical Tracks: Attendees can explore three cutting-edge tracks:

  • IBM zNext: Discover the latest IBM mainframe, boasting up to 8x on-chip AI processors per core, enabling TradeGPT's unmatched scale, speed, and security.

  • AI & Data: Learn how Spiking integrates advanced AI into mission-critical financial workloads without additional infrastructure.

  • App Dev & IT Ops: See how AI-driven automation boosts productivity and efficiency, a cornerstone of Spiking's development strategy.

Curated Experiential Journeys: Customize your experience with three paths:

  • Security: Explore post-quantum encryption, critical for safeguarding TradeGPT's real-time financial insights.

  • New to Z: Gain foundational knowledge about IBM Z, powering Spiking's enterprise ambitions.

  • Developer: Dive into technical sessions tailored for developers enhancing platforms like TradeGPT.

Earn Digital Credentials: Participants can earn up to four prestigious IBM digital skills badges, enhancing professional expertise.

Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking, stated, "IBM Z Day: Special Edition is a defining moment for enterprise innovation, and we're proud to be at its forefront. Our LLM-based TradeGPT will harness the new AI chip unveiled on April 8, 2025, delivering unmatched speed and intelligence for real-time capital market decisions. This, alongside other surprises, positions Spiking to reshape how businesses leverage AI." Chiang's vision reflects Spiking's leadership in driving AI-powered transformation.

Adam LG Ring, Global Head of the IBM Z Startup Community and Spiking's advisor, added, "As Spiking scales to volumes rivaling OpenAI, moving to an enterprise-scale solution with world-class security is both logical and essential. The latest IBM Z offerings, unveiled April 8, 2025, are cost-effective at scale-perfect timing for TradeGPT to lead the capital markets." Ring's endorsement highlights the strategic alignment between Spiking's goals and IBM's technology.

Through IBM Z Day: Special Edition, Spiking joins IBM to offer a dynamic platform for connecting with global thought leaders, uncovering industry-defining trends, and showcasing innovations in AI, hybrid cloud, and post-quantum security. Tailored for all skill levels, this event is a must-attend for finance and tech professionals alike.

Registration & Agenda

Join Spiking and IBM on April 8, 2025, for a day of innovation, education, and networking as we unveil the future of enterprise computing and AI in capital markets.

Media Contact
Nicole Yee
Media Relations
Email: info@spiking.com
Phone: 1-570-SPIKING

Note: All times are in Eastern Time (ET). Please adjust for your local time zone.

About Spiking
Spiking is a trailblazer in AI-driven financial technology, empowering businesses and investors with real-time, intelligent solutions for capital markets. Through its flagship product, TradeGPT, Spiking leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver unmatched performance and insights.

