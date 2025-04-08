

SINGAPORE, Apr 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - When it comes to symbolising eternal love, nothing captures the essence better than a diamond. ALUXE, Taiwan’s leading diamond and wedding jewellery brand, now brings its legacy of excellence to Singapore, offering an exquisite collection of certified diamonds at competitive prices. Instant Diamond Selection Finding the perfect diamond has never been easier with ALUXE’s real-time selection of over 30,000 diamonds. Seamlessly integrated with global suppliers, every diamond is displayed with flawless brilliance details and a 360° high-resolution viewing experience. Customers can choose from a wide range of ready-to-go options or secure pre-orders with guaranteed delivery within two months. Competitive Pricing Without Compromise ALUXE eliminates unnecessary mark-ups by sourcing diamonds directly from the world’s top cutters. As one of Taiwan’s largest diamond importers, ALUXE ensures customers receive the highest quality at the best possible price, making premium diamonds more accessible than ever. Certified Excellence for Complete Peace of Mind Every ALUXE diamond comes with internationally recognised certification. Natural diamonds are graded by GIA, the gold standard in diamond evaluation, while lab-grown diamonds are certified by IGI. Additionally, the exclusive ALUXE Ultimate Diamond Report provides advanced scientific analysis of a diamond’s brilliance, ensuring only the finest stones make it to the collection. Fancy Cuts & Rare Colours for Distinctive Elegance Beyond classic round diamonds, ALUXE offers a stunning selection of fancy-cut and rare coloured diamonds, including pink, yellow, and blue hues, allowing customers to express their unique style. ROSÉ My Love – The Pink Diamond Collection Pink diamonds symbolise passion and rarity. ALUXE’s ROSÉ My Love collection features exquisite lab-grown pink diamonds, making this coveted gem more accessible. Ideal for engagements, anniversaries, or meaningful gifts, these diamonds capture the essence of romance. Lovers Collection – The Blue Diamond Wedding Rings Blue diamonds represent purity and everlasting love. The Lovers Collection showcases these rare gems in elegant wedding bands, complemented by platinum settings and inner sapphire accents, offering a timeless symbol of commitment. With decades of expertise, ALUXE is committed to helping couples find the perfect expression of love through meticulously crafted jewellery. Visit ALUXE in Singapore or explore our collection online to discover diamonds that make every love story shine. Discover more at www.aluxe.com/sg-en/ About ALUXE ALUXE is the first jewellery brand in Taiwan, embodying the perfect combination of happiness and jewellery. Starting as an online retailer, ALUXE's high-quality products and competitive prices gradually garnered more attention, which led to the opening of its first physical store in 2008 to offer even better products and services to customers around the world. ALUXE is currently present in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Singapore’s flagship store located at ION Orchard and two other doors at the heartland areas. For more information, visit https://www.aluxe.com/sg-en/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/aluxe.sg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aluxe_sg/ ALUXE LOCATIONS ION Orchard

2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #B2-63, Singapore 238801

Tel: +65 6015 0798

Opening Hours: 10:00 - 21:30 JEM

50 Jurong Gateway Road, JEM #01-55, Singapore 608549

Tel: +65 6992 2589

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30 Tampines 1

10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1 #01-27 & 28, Singapore 529536

Tel: +65 6022 1715

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30





