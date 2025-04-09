

West Palm Beach, FL, Apr 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Spring-Summer Collection for 2025. This season's release captures the brand's modern, American style against the picturesque landscapes of the beautiful beaches and parks in sunny San Diego, California. U.S. Polo Assn. From the stunning shores of La Jolla to the historic elegance of Balboa Park and the lush greenery at Lakeside Polo Club, these iconic locations perfectly frame the Spring-Summer 2025 Collection. This seasonal launch also features the exciting 135th Anniversary Collection, which celebrates the brand's namesake and sport inspiration, the USPA. "Each collection created by the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Design Team builds on our deep-rooted history in the sport of polo, while pushing the boundaries of creativity for the brand," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This season's collection underscores our commitment to timeless style and our dedication to delivering sport-inspired apparel that honors our brand's legendary heritage and excites our consumers and sports fans around the world." The U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer 2025 Collection, photographed along the stunning California coast, features a sophisticated and colorful palette of pastels and vibrant hues. Both models and polo players showcase a variety of warm-weather fabrics, including breathable linens, soft terry, and lightweight knits, ideal for the changing of the seasons. Pops of color combined with versatile textured fabrics can be seen in U.S. Polo Assn.'s newest fashions, such as stylish polo shirts, comfortable denim, and soft, seasonal dresses. Bold, colorful stripes are featured throughout the collection in unique color combinations alongside vibrant accessories, such as fashionable footwear, on-trend eyewear, and chic crossbody bags. "The U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer 2025 Collection is focused on both style and comfort, using high-quality materials and detailed designs that consumers can easily add to their wardrobes as they transition from cool weather to warm temperatures," said Jessica Ramesberger, Executive of Merchandising and Design for U.S. Polo Assn. "Our latest Collection delivers fun, functional, and stylish pieces for the whole family this season." U.S. Polo Assn. is also proud to launch the brand's 135th Anniversary Collection in Spring 2025. The limited-edition collection celebrates the brand's extensive heritage and legacy in the sport of polo. This distinctive Capsule Collection features apparel and accessories that highlight U.S. Polo Assn.'s long-standing, classic American style and the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe. "San Diego's laid-back vibe, with its sunny skies and sandy beaches, perfectly captures the spirit of our Spring-Summer 2025 Collection, which includes pieces from our iconic 135th Anniversary Collection," said Stefanie Coroalles, VP Global Marketing for USPA Global. "From the sun-soaked beaches of La Jolla to the timeless allure of Balboa Park and the lively backdrop of Lakeside Polo Club, the locations we selected for our photo shoot emphasized the sporty, fun, and casual vibe of our latest designs." "These one-of-a-kind settings not only reflect the relaxed, yet adventurous California lifestyle but also align perfectly with our brand's commitment to combining great style with comfort and accessibility," Coroalles added. Known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style, the U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer 2025 Collection stays true to the brand's identity with timeless, classic-American staples. The Collection also includes items with certain attributes that are part of the U.S. Polo Assn. global sustainability program, USPA Life. Encouraging everyone to "Play Your Part," this program embodies the brand's commitment to environmental and social responsibility by aligning with sustainable development goals to ensure a positive impact on people, products, and the planet. Apparel and accessories for men, women, and children in the Spring-Summer 2025 Collection are available in U.S. Polo Assn. stores and online globally. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. Additional high-resolution images available on request. Contact Information Kaela Drake

