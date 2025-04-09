Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
GA-ASI Inks Collaboration Deal With South Korea's Hanwha
The Companies Will Pursue Global UAS Programs

SAN DIEGO, CA, Apr 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace have agreed to collaborate on the development and production of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the global defense market. The joint effort follows the successful completion of a major flight demonstration in 2024 when the two companies launched a GA-ASI MQ-1C Gray Eagle® STOL (GE STOL) UAS from the South Korean Navy's amphibious landing ship ROKS Dokdo (LPH-6111) as it was underway at sea off the coast of Pohang, South Korea.

GA-ASI and Hanwha Aerospace collaborated on a historic ship to land flight demonstration using Gray Eagle STOL on Nov. 12, 2024.

The demonstration illustrated the ability of the GE STOL to safely operate on many types of aircraft-capable ships, which opens myriad new ways for the U.S. and its allies to use this UAS to support multi-domain operations. It also paved the way for GA-ASI and Hanwha to sign this new agreement to jointly invest in and pursue new UAS business opportunities.

"We're excited to extend and deepen our business relationship with Hanwha," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue, who supervised the November 12, 2024, at-sea demonstration. "Our test flight with Gray Eagle STOL was well-received by the Republic of Korea Navy, and we know Hanwha is ready to invest to grow a UAS business with GA-ASI both in Korea and the U.S."

Gray Eagle STOL-which stands for short takeoff and landing-is the only medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft of its kind with the ability to operate without a catapult or arresting gear from fight deck-equipped warships such as amphibious ships and aircraft carriers. It additionally enables true runway independence by operating from unimproved fields and roads, beaches, parking lots, etc.

Hanwha Aerospace plans to invest more than 300 billion KRW (US $203.5M) in the development and production facilities for GE STOL and UAS engines, expand research and development activities, and provide production infrastructure in both South Korea and with GA-ASI in the U.S. This is in addition to GA-ASI's past and ongoing investment in UAS STOL development. Hanwha also plans to create jobs by securing talent in related fields and to foster the domestic (Korean) UAS industry ecosystem by discovering domestic parts and material partner companies. GA-ASI expects the endeavor to create nearly 10,000 jobs based upon the expected sales and support over the next 10 years, and at least 500 jobs in the U.S.

"Hanwha Aerospace views unmanned systems as a strategic pillar for the future of defense. Through our collaboration with GA-ASI, we aim to strengthen sovereign defense capabilities, expand Korea's presence in the global UAS market, and contribute to a more robust ROK-U.S. alliance, said Dong Kwan Kim, Vice Chairman of Hanwha Group.

Previously known as Mojave, Gray Eagle STOL leverages extensive commonality with the well-proven, in-production Gray Eagle 25M airframe to offer a highly capable new aircraft at greatly reduced cost and technical risk compared to a clean-sheet design. Gray Eagle STOL has recorded a number of first-of-their-kind aviation milestones, including the flight from the Dokdo, launch and recovery aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (09), live-fire testing at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., and several others. Gray Eagle STOL offers international militaries a unique platform: a full-featured medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS with a significant battlefield payload that can take off in short distances from ships, unimproved surfaces, or other highly combat-relevant locations.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha is South Korea's seventh-largest business group, with innovative businesses in the areas of aerospace & mechatronics, clean energy and ocean solutions, finance, and retail and services. Hanwha Aerospace is a world leader that specializes in the design, development, assembling, and maintaining aircraft gas turbines and engine parts, aircraft components, as well as space systems, guided missile systems, and land and naval weapon systems to include providing highly specialized and dedicated organizational and depot maintenance support across these products. www.hanwha.com

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, XQ-67A, YFQ-42A, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Sectors: Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Feb 26, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Advances Sub-Hunting With Test of New Air-Dropped Sensors
Feb 19, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI and CAE Sign Long-Term Agreement to Develop the Next Generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian(R) Mission Trainer
Dec 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Maritime Defense Force Selects SeaGuardians From GA-ASI
Dec 3, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
15 Companies Pitch Their Capabilities at GA-ASI's Blue Magic Netherlands
Oct 15, 2024 01:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on MQ-9B for Second Lifetime
Sept 27, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Adds NIDV and NATO DIANA to Blue Magic Netherlands Agenda
Aug 16, 2024 05:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Buys Two SeaGuardians From GA-ASI
July 23, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Second RAF Protector Now Operating in Waddington
July 22, 2024 20:19 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI to Host First Blue Magic Event in the Netherlands
July 19, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Flies MQ-9B With Pratt & Whitney Canada's PT6 E-Series Engine
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       