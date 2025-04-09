Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: CT Event Asia
3rd ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards 2025 - The Next Frontier in Procurement Excellence


KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards (APIS) 2025 is set to redefine the future of procurement by bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the procurement landscape. Taking place on June 17-18, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this premier event will explore how procurement can drive innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation in an era of global disruptions and economic uncertainty.

Procurement today is not just about cost control—it’s about strategic value creation, resilience, and technological innovation. As ASEAN economies push toward greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency, APIS 2025 will address how procurement can lead the way in reshaping supply chains, achieving ESG goals, and leveraging digital tools to enhance decision-making.

Key Themes Include:

Digital Procurement & AI: The role of AI, blockchain, and automation in transforming procurement processes.

Supply Chain Resilience: Strategies for mitigating risks amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Sustainable & ESG-Driven Procurement: How to integrate ESG without compromising profitability.

Future of Procurement Talent: Developing leadership and digital skills for the next-generation workforce.

Procurement Intelligence & Value Creation: Leveraging data-driven insights for smarter procurement decisions.

Technology & Governance: Ensuring accountability while adopting cutting-edge procurement technologies.

Why Attend?

APIS 2025 is more than just a conference—it’s a hub for procurement leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future. Attendees will benefit from:

Exclusive Networking: Meet 50+ top procurement professionals, innovators, and decision-makers.

Actionable Strategies: Gain insights into procurement best practices that can be implemented immediately.

Thought Leadership: Learn from an esteemed lineup of keynote speakers driving procurement transformation.

Future-Focused Discussions: Discover the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping procurement.

Keynote Speakers

APIS 2025 will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including:

  • Dr. Christina Ooi – Former Chief Procurement Officer, APAC, Procurement Expert
  • Luke Kenny – CEO, Local Government Procurement
  • Jonathan Cheung – General Manager APAC, The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS)
  • Gordon Donovan – Vice President Research, Procurement & External Workforce, SAP
  • Mathew Baldwin – Partner, Digital Economy, Ashurst
  • Juan Ignacio D’Altri – Advisor, Saudi Aramco

Sessions & Discussions

APIS 2025 will offer a diverse range of expert-led sessions, covering topics such as AI-powered procurement, supply chain innovation, ESG compliance, and governance in procurement. Each session is designed to equip attendees with practical insights and solutions to transform procurement operations and drive long-term business growth.

Conclusion

APIS 2025 is a must-attend event for procurement professionals, industry leaders, and innovators looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving procurement landscape. Join us in Kuala Lumpur to explore cutting-edge innovations, engage with procurement visionaries, and gain the tools needed to elevate procurement excellence across ASEAN.

The ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards (APIS) 2025 is organized by CT Event Asia, a leading provider of high-level industry events focused on innovation, procurement, and business transformation. With a mission to foster collaboration and drive impactful conversations, CT Event Asia connects procurement leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers to address the most critical challenges shaping the future of procurement.

For more information, please contact:
Amina Kante
Senior Marketing Manager
CT Event Asia
Phone: +601161888699
Email: aminak@cteventasia.com Website: https://www.aseanprocurementsummit.com/request
Registration: www.aseanprocurementsummit.com/request 




