

SINGAPORE, Apr 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - How a small business presents and sells its offerings can be the difference between success and failure. GoDaddy has launched Show in Bio to help small businesses increase sales and stand out on social media. This affordable tool offers flexibility for small business owners not yet ready to build a website, enabling them to showcase their products or services on social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Pinterest and LinkedIn, and interact with customers through channels like WhatsApp to close sales. Using artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly draft product information, such as name, description, and price, and create a personalized one-page sales catalogue in minutes, no technical skills are required to use the tool. Entrepreneurs who run their business on social media are more confident using AIResearch from GoDaddy’s 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey found over one in four (28%) of small business owners globally primarily run their business on social media. This shift in small business ownership to social-first entrepreneurs heightens the importance of how a small business sells online. GoDaddy’s research has found these social-first entrepreneurs are younger, more optimistic about business performance and more confident in their ability to leverage AI for their business. This trend reveals not only the growth potential of social-first businesses, but also how technology – specifically AI – is a key enabler to innovate, scale and thrive. Start a business on social media with low spend and without the need to build a websiteShow in Bio allows entrepreneurs to start a business quickly with low spend, even validating a business idea before launching it. While perfect for small business owners who may not have yet built a website, the tool also supports domain integration, allowing those with an established online presence to use their own domain for a seamless branded experience. Key features and benefits include: Centralize Your Links – Put all your important content in one shareable link.

– Put all your important content in one shareable link. Drive Engagement – Drive traffic to key offers and updates instantly by sharing your link in bio on social channels.

– Drive traffic to key offers and updates instantly by sharing your link in bio on social channels. Showcase Products – Create a captivating catalogue with images and videos directly on your page.

– Create a captivating catalogue with images and videos directly on your page. Domain Integration – Use your own domain for a seamless and branded experience.

– Use your own domain for a seamless and branded experience. Save Time with AI – Generate quality product information and profile bios fast, no tech skills required. “We’re supporting entrepreneurs to start their online business wherever it makes the most sense for them – including on social media,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “The rise of social media in the last 20-plus years has captured a significant share of internet activity, but it hasn’t diminished the need for businesses to have their own brand and their own identity.“Show in Bio is an enhanced link in bio solution built to support small businesses run on social media, directly addressing challenges such as driving traffic, lack of technical skills and setting up a website while simplifying social selling.” About GoDaddy GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.



