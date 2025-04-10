Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 10, 2025
Thursday, 10 April 2025, 12:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
Hebe Biotechnology Appoints Industry Insider Dr. Hannes Hentze as Chief Development Officer to Advance Next-Generation GLP-1 RA Weight Loss Therapy

SINGAPORE, Apr 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - April 9, Hebe Biotechnology Pte Ltd (“Hebe Bio”), a Singapore-based innovator in metabolic health therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Hannes Hentze, PhD, MBA as Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective April 1, 2025. Dr. Hentze will lead the global development strategy for the company’s next-generation GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), a cutting-edge weight loss therapy designed to enhance efficacy and tolerability, addressing the global obesity challenge.

Strategic Leadership for a Transformative Therapy

Dr. Hentze brings over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical development, specializing in oncology, metabolic disorders, and biologics. His background spans academic research (IMCB, NTU), biotech ventures (S*BIO, ES Cell International, ASLAN), and large pharmaceutical players (Schering-Plough, MSD). Most recently, he served as Associate Director of Translational Sciences at EDDC (A*STAR).

At Hebe Bio, Dr. Hentze will spearhead preclinical and translational development, guiding clinical trial readiness, regulatory strategy, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the GLP-1 RA program’s global commercialization.

Sam Lim, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO of Hebe Bio, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Hannes to our leadership team. His deep expertise in metabolic drug development and his visionary approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative therapies. His leadership will be pivotal as we accelerate our GLP-1 RA candidate, which has the potential to redefine standards in weight management and healthspan extension.”

Advancing Innovation in Metabolic Health

Hebe Bio’s GLP-1 RA therapy integrates cutting-edge science to optimize fat loss in the context of maintaining muscle mass, while minimizing common side effects associated with existing therapies. Preclinical data on Hebe Bio’s lead molecules have demonstrated superior efficacy and tolerability, positioning it as a next-generation solution for truly sustainable, healthspan-extending weight loss therapy.

Dr. Hentze expressed enthusiasm about his new role at Hebe Bio: “Joining Hebe Bio is a unique opportunity to make a real impact in a critical area of global health. Our GLP-1 RA candidate has the potential to shift the obesity treatment paradigm, and I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional Hebe Bio team, and our global partners to bring this therapy to patients worldwide.”

About Hebe Biotechnology Pte Ltd

Hebe Biotechnology is a Singapore-headquartered biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering next-generation therapies for metabolic and chronic diseases. By combining advanced research with strategic global partnerships, Hebe Bio is committed to delivering patient-centric solutions that address unmet medical needs.

Media Contact:

Ms Kung
Bright International Communications Limited
Email: ir@brightcommns.com
Mobile: +852 4637 1627
Website: www.hebebio.sg




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Launch of Field X Fashion, Issue 2, Brand's Award-Winning Global, Digital Magazine Celebrating Sport and Fashion  
Apr 10, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Logisnext Delivers Container Terminal Gate System with Enhanced Functionality to Port of Osaka  
Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:23:00 PM
Hola Prime Expands into On-Exchange Cryptos, Bringing Centralized Exchange Access to Crypto Traders  
Apr 10, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Acquired Approval in Principle (AiP) from Classification Society for the Basic Design of an Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System  
Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:17:00 PM
Hebe Biotechnology Appoints Industry Insider Dr. Hannes Hentze as Chief Development Officer to Advance Next-Generation GLP-1 RA Weight Loss Therapy  
Apr 10, 2025 12:57 HKT/SGT
Honda NC750X Named Winner in 2025 Red Dot Design Award: Product Design Category, EM1 e: Wins 2025 iF Design Award: Product Design Category  
Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:13:00 PM
Transform Your Social Media Profile into a Sales Catalog with GoDaddy's Show in Bio Tool  
Apr 10, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
analytica Vietnam 2025 Opens Tomorrow: The Leading Laboratory Exhibition Returns to Vietnam  
Apr 9, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future  
Apr 9, 2025 21:50 HKT/SGT
Smart Lighting Expo and Spring Lighting Fair attracts some 15,000 global buyers  
Apr 9, 2025 18:53 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       