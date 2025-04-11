

West Palm Beach, FL, Apr 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly announces the launch of Field X Fashion, Issue 2, the global brand's annual digital magazine. This award-winning magazine, available both online and in a coffee-table printed edition, is being shared worldwide, offering millions of loyal customers, sports fans, influencers, and partners an immersive glimpse into the sport and fashion world of U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. Field X Fashion covers a wide range of content, including global polo sporting events, seasonal global product and photoshoot collections, sustainability initiatives, influencer events around the world, philanthropy, and significant brand achievements from 2024. Field X Fashion, Issue 2 also teases the forthcoming 135th Anniversary celebrations of U.S. Polo Assn. in 2025, promising some of the brand's best content from around the world, all in one place. "Field X Fashion is an important way to engage and thank our global consumers and sports fans spanning 190 countries worldwide by sharing the rich heritage and events that define U.S. Polo Assn.," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Field X Fashion is not just a publication, but an immersive way to look into the expansive universe of our brand and sport, highlighting our authentic connection to the sport of polo, our timeless fashion, and our global influence." "We are thrilled to offer this award-winning blend of content, as well as our 135th Anniversary teaser, to our fans and consumers around the world," he added. Field X Fashion has been celebrated as a 2023 Merit Award Gold winner in the Outstanding Publication/Communications category, designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve. The Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market worldwide, with judges including respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff. Customers, sports fans, influencers, and partners of the brand can now experience the digital version of Field X Fashion, Issue 2, on uspoloassnglobal.com. Since the magazine's inception in 2023, U.S. Polo Assn. commits to continuing this annual tradition, bringing new and exciting updates, stories, and collections to its loyal audience every year. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. Contact Information Stacey Kovalsky

Vice President, Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Specialist

kdrake@uspagl.com

+001.561.461.8596 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

