

MANAMA, Bahrain, Apr 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - With the aim of attracting exceptionally talented individuals and investment into the Kingdom of Bahrain, in line with strategic efforts to enhance national competitiveness and support development across various economic, investment, and service sectors, Bahrain today launched a website (www.goldenresidendy.gov.bh) and a hotline (+973 17484000) dedicated to providing information on its Golden Residency Program. The new services work towards providing a point of reference for interested applicants and beneficiaries. Since the Golden Residency Program was first launched in 2022 as part of the Economic Recovery Plan, the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs has granted permanent residency to investors, expats owning real estate, artists, athletes, talented professionals, and long-serving employees alongside their dependents. H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board said, "With its strategic location and its business-supportive ecosystem, the Kingdom of Bahrain has always been a hub for both global talent and investment. The Golden Residency Program reaffirms our commitment to fostering a dynamic and welcoming environment where individuals and businesses can thrive and become part of Bahrain's growth plans. Bahrain is committed to consistently providing streamlined and advanced services to its citizens, residents, and visitors." Bahrain has cemented itself as the destination of choice for global professionals and investors. With its welcoming community and high quality of life, it offers an attractive home for all. Residents enjoy a cosmopolitan lifestyle that blends modern island living with rich cultural heritage. As a regional business hub, Bahrain offers 100% foreign ownership in most sectors, a competitive taxation system, and a highly skilled bilingual workforce. Positioned at the heart of the Arabian Gulf, residents will experience strategic access to key markets and a business-friendly regulatory environment that fosters innovation and investment. H.E. Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) said: "Through the Golden Residency Program, we aim to attract global talent and investors to contribute to Bahrain's development plans. The website and hotline going live enable us to provide comprehensive information on the program, which will support in attracting talent and investment, thereby positioning the Kingdom as one of the region's tourism destinations of choice." The Golden Residency Program enables holders and their families to live and work in Bahrain, and is available to individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria: Employees: Professionals who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years with a minimum monthly salary of BHD 2,000 (equivalent to USD 5,306) over the past five years. Property Owners: Investors who own real estate in Bahrain valued at BHD 200,000 (equivalent to USD 530,555) or more at the time of purchase. Retirees: Individuals who have worked in Bahrain for at least 15 years and have an average monthly pension of BHD 2,000 (equivalent to USD 5,306) or more during the last five years of residency. Non-residents with an average monthly pension of over BHD 4,000 (equivalent to USD 10,624) are also eligible. Talented Individuals: Entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and individuals who contribute significantly to Bahrain's economy or society. Eligible individuals can apply to the Program through Bahrain's eGovernment portal which provides a fast and efficient application process. A dedicated team is also available to assist Golden Residency applicants and holders, ensuring they have access to ongoing support in the Kingdom. For more information, please contact:

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate. Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment. Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT and tourism.For more information on the Bahrain EDB, visit www.bahrainedb.com.





