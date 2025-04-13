

- The 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), held alongside InnoEX, spotlights smart home, health tech and wearable devices HONG KONG, Apr 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd InnoEX, co-organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today (13 to 16 April) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and held concurrently with the 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE). The two exhibitions feature more than 2,800 exhibitors from 29 countries and showcase intelligent solutions to address industry pain points and unlock new business opportunities. Professionals from the innovation and technology sector, investors, trade buyers and end users from various industries including SMEs are invited to visit and source. InnoEX and the EFSE are the highlight events of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week). During the opening ceremony of BIT Week, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, gave opening remarks while Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, gave a welcome speech. Margaret Fong said, “BIT Week is more than just a series of events, but a testament to Hong Kong’s role as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Hong Kong’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal destination for cutting-edge research, investment, and entrepreneurship. Margaret Fong also mentioned that this year’s InnoEX has over 500 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, representing a diverse lineup of world-class innovators, R&D centres, and technology pioneers. Japan, Thailand and the UK have expanded their participation, and welcomes first-time participation from Australia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Sweden and the UAE, enhancing the international stature of the fair. Alongside InnoEX is the EFSE which is showcasing the latest in consumer electronics to international buyers. InnoEX spotlights Mainland China low-altitude economy solutions and robotics InnoEX and the EFSE bring together pavilions and exhibitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macao and other regions across Asia—including ASEAN members, as well as the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania. InnoEX focuses on the most popular and anticipated technology fields in the market, covering areas such as the low-altitude economy, smart mobility, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity, showcasing various smart solutions. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government and Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government visited exhibitors at InnoEX and showed their support. Professor Sun Dong also hosted the InnoEX welcome dinner last night, attended by exhibitors, buyers and industry representatives. As Hong Kong is actively developing the low-altitude economy, InnoEX brings several rapidly developing drone and aerial car companies to showcase their solutions. Among them is Shanghai-based Vertaxi (Booth: 3B-B02A), whose drones have supported flood relief operations in Mainland China. Sichuan-based Aerofugia (Booth: 3B-B03) also introduces its electric aerial car in InnoEX. In terms of smart mobility, Hong Kong’s Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited (Booth 3E-B11) presents an unmanned vehicle capable of delivering food and parcels, even in adverse weather and on steep slopes. The use of artificial intelligence has become widespread and across various industry sectors. Cyberport has brought TradeMonday (Booth 3D-A01) to demonstrate a data analytics platform for the retail sector, helping SMEs gather competitors’ intelligence and refine market strategies. Demonstrating the rapid advancement of robotics, Guangdong pavilion’s High Torque (Booth: 3E-B01) unveiled a 10kg humanoid robot that can walk, jump and overcome obstacles. Universities use this robot for hands-on programming training, helping students develop coding skills. As Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important, Hong Kong exhibitor Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (Booth: 3E-B09) offers a deepfake-detection solution capable of exposing face-swap and voice-mimicry scams with 98% accuracy. The Smart Hong Kong Pavilion, set up by the Digital Policy Office, focuses on data-driven and AI applications, featuring over 100 projects that impact daily life. Highlights include solutions from 20 government bureaux and departments and award-winning entries from innovation competitions. Among them is the Architectural Services Department’s “Wall Climbing Robot”, which navigates rough and glass surfaces to conduct facade inspections safely and accurately, eliminating the personnel risks associated with high-altitude work. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has 16 park companies at the HKSTP pavilion across three industry fields, namely AI & Data, Digital Transformation, and Micro-Electronics & Sustainable Technology. Highlighted innovations include Green Vigor’s patented Hydro Power Intelli-Recycle, which recycles unused energy from water supply systems in buildings and converts it into renewable energy. Additionally, there are eight HKSTP park companies joining EFSE. InnoEX features four themed days, each with forums and seminars on hot technology topics. The theme day today (13 April) is on the low-altitude economy and technology-driven economy. The Tech-Driven Industry and Economy Conference, presented by the HKSAR Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, centred on the theme “Empowering Industry for a Connected Global Economy”, and Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, gave the opening speech. The conference invited government officials and industry experts to discuss how policies help foster industrial development, drive innovation and support sustainable growth, and share successful global practices and emerging trends. The other themed days of InnoEX include AI and Robotics Technology (14 April) and Cybersecurity (15 April) while the last day (16 April) will focus on Solutions for SMEs, with government departments and several technology solution providers introducing government support programs and innovative solutions to assist SMEs in their development. EFSE brings cutting-edge products Running alongside InnoEX, the 21st EFSE continues under the theme “World’s Leading Electronics Marketplace”, with a focus on smart home, health tech and wearable devices. In the smart home sector, local exhibitor Tuya (Booth: 1B-F02) has partnered with major appliance brands to enable seamless interconnectivity across smart home ecosystems, allowing users to control appliances from different brands via a single app. In the field of health tech and wearable devices, Mainland China exhibitor Shenzhen Minew Technologies (Booth: 5E-E20) will showcase an electronic bedside tag for hospitals that displays patient conditions and medication schedules, with data updated centrally to reduce manpower needs and minimise errors. Returning this year, the Digital Entertainment Experiential Zone offers e-sports and interactive gaming experiences—including boxing, rowing and sailing simulations—for participants and buyers. The key event of EFSE, the Tech Trends Symposium, will take place tomorrow under the theme of "AI on the Go: A New Era of Intelligent Wearable Electronics". The symposium will feature industry leaders sharing how smart glasses, rings and other wearables integrate AI to reshape work and life. BIT Week brings exciting events InnoEX and the EFSE are the core events of BIT Week, driven by the HKSAR Government’s Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC. Other highlights of BIT Week include the recently concluded Smart Lighting Expo and Hong Kong Web3 Festival, as well as the 2nd Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, which also opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The conference brings together top experts—including Nobel Prize winning scholars—to discuss frontier topics across innovation and science. Additionally, the World Internet Conference designated Hong Kong for the first time to host the Asia-Pacific Summit, which begins tomorrow at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day event is expected to attract over 1,000 participants from around the world to explore the latest trends in AI, digital finance, digital government and smart living, creating synergies with other BIT Week events. Photo download: https://bit.ly/4jcP3Yk The 3rd InnoEX, co-organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, opened today under the theme “Innovate-Automate-Elevate”, and is being held concurrently with the 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the HKTDC. 