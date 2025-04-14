Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, April 14, 2025
Monday, 14 April 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: AQA
AQA IDO Launching on Spores Network, Kommunitas, and Kingdomstarter, Starting April 11/12
Pioneering a Borderless Digital Economy Through Blockchain, DeFi, and Community-Driven Innovation

TOKYO, Apr 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AQA, the forward-thinking blockchain project transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and RWA (Real World Asset), is proud to announce the official launch of its IDO on April 11/12, 2025. The IDO will take place across three major launchpads - Spores Network, Kommunitas, and Kingdomstarter - marking a significant milestone in AQA's mission to build a vibrant and inclusive digital city ecosystem integrated with real world assets.

AQA Digital City Residency Program: The Odyssey Comes to a Close

The IDO comes on the heels of the successful conclusion of the AQA Digital City Residency Program, affectionately known as the "Odyssey," which ended on April 7. Over the past few weeks, the Odyssey served as a dynamic, interactive campaign designed to inspire, engage, and reward early community members. Participants completed tasks across social engagements, ecosystem exploration, NFT usage, and community building - all while interacting with the SocialFi features that form the backbone of the AQA Digital City.

Tens of thousands of participants joined from around the world, showcasing not just enthusiasm but a shared vision for a decentralized urban digital future. The program also enabled early testing of the AQA Citizenship NFT (https://aqa3.io/citizenship-nfts), a soul bound ID that grants holders access to various on-chain and off-chain benefits in the AQA ecosystem.

As the Odyssey drew to a close, AQA captured a snapshot of eligible wallet addresses. This snapshot will be used to determine reward distribution for early supporters and participants who met key engagement criteria. Snapshot-based incentives include airdrops, priority whitelisting, exclusive access to partner events, and more.

The IDO Launch: A Global Call to Action

The upcoming IDO on April 11/12 signals the start of a new chapter for AQA. By launching across three well-respected IDO platforms - Spores Network, Kommunitas, and Kingdomstarter - AQA is opening the gates for decentralized participation from a global community of crypto users, builders, and investors.

IDO Details:

- IDO Platforms:

Spores Network (April 11~)

Kingdomstarter (April 11~)

Kommunitas (April 12~)

- Eligibility: Participants must meet each platform's specific KYC and staking requirements (where applicable).

- Participation Guide: Visit each platform's announcement page for detailed timelines, allocation sizes, and purchase instructions.

This multi-platform approach reflects AQA's commitment to inclusivity, interoperability, and decentralization. By tapping into distinct user bases and regional markets, the IDO will ensure broad accessibility and strong community onboarding.

Introducing AQA Digital City: An Ecosystem Beyond Tokens

At the core of AQA lies AQA Digital City - an on-chain, modular ecosystem that reimagines what a city can be in the Web3 era. This digital metropolis combines elements of entertainment, finance, commerce, art, and community - all powered by the AQA token.

Inspired by real-world asset systems and informed by blockchain architecture, AQA Digital City offers a platform where users can engage with decentralized applications (dApps), participate in local DAO-style decisions, mint identity NFTs, and even earn rewards for contributing to digital public goods.

AQA Token Utility: Powering the Digital City

Far more than a tradable asset, the AQA token is the lifeblood of the AQA Digital City. It enables access, incentivizes participation, and aligns stakeholders across a wide range of applications. Its utility includes:

1. Payments & Microtransactions:

AQA tokens can be used to pay for services within the digital city, including access to events, digital real estate, tools, and exclusive content.

2. DeFi Participation:

Users can stake AQA tokens or provide liquidity in future pools to earn passive income and ownership rights. The DeFi layer will also support yield strategies tied to real-world metrics and city-based KPIs.

3. NFT Ecosystem & Citizenship:

AQA enables the minting and trading of Citizenship IDs, as well as collectibles tied to city engagement, culture, and public initiatives. These NFTs unlock utility and identity within the broader ecosystem.

4. Discounts and Perks in Real Life:

In collaboration with real-world partners - restaurants, co-working spaces, retailers such as denim store - AQA token holders will enjoy access to discounts, loyalty rewards, and IRL benefits, especially in pilot cities in Japan and around Asia.

5. Creator Economy Support:

Creators can earn AQA tokens through content contributions, event organization, and community leadership initiatives. A grant system is in development to support early builders.

Roadmap & Future Vision: What Comes Next

Following the IDO, AQA is committed to accelerating the development of its ecosystem through the following key initiatives:

- Ecosystem Expansion:

AQA plans to integrate with Layer 2 networks, cross-chain bridges, and DePIN projects to ensure scalability and lower costs for users globally.

- Pilot Projects in Real Cities:

The AQA team is working closely with several municipalities starting from Seto Inland Sea area of Japan to test blockchain adoption, smart infrastructure, and real world asset data solutions.

- SocialFi Amplification:

The launch of AQA Forum will serve as the coordination hub for the ecosystem. SocialFi tools will allow users to earn reputation and tokens based on contributions.

- Educational Programs:

AQA will continue to educate users through residencies, hackathons, and gamified learning modules - especially targeting students, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.

A New Era of Digital Urban Innovation

The AQA IDO is not just a token sale - it's the gateway into a new model of human coordination, digital identity, and economic participation. As the traditional structures of cities, finance, and lifestyle evolve, AQA offers a fresh blueprint: one where communities thrive themselves, currencies are programmable, and innovation knows no borders.

As AQA steps confidently into this next phase, the team remains committed to transparency, long-term sustainability, and inclusive growth. Backed by a diverse community of developers, designers, and changemakers, AQA is more than just a token project - it's a cultural and technological movement redefining the future of lifestyles.

Whether you're a DeFi enthusiast, DAO member, civic hacker, or digital nomad, AQA welcomes you to co-create the next great city on-chain.

Social Links
X (Twitter): https://x.com/AQA314
Telegram: https://t.me/AQAFoundation

Media contact
Brand: AQA
Contact: Media team
Website: https://about.aqa3.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AQA

