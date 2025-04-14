Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, April 14, 2025
Monday, 14 April 2025, 08:40 HKT/SGT
Ausnutria Delivers Resilient Dual Growth in Revenue and Profit in 2024
- with Net Profit Increasing by 35.3% and International Business Growing by 68.2%

HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On 10 April, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd (Stock Code: 1717.HK) released its 2024 annual results announcement. According to the announcement, Ausnutria achieved operating revenue of approximately RMB7.402 billion in 2024, a year-on-year (“YoY”) growth of 0.3% and profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company of approximately RMB236 million, a YoY growth of 35.3%, realizing a resilient dual growth in revenue and profit. It is worth mentioning that Ausnutria's international business has entered the fast lane with a significant YoY growth of 68.2%, which has become a new growth driver.

According to the announcement, in 2024, in the face of the internal and external economic situation of the world's economic growth momentum and insufficient effective domestic demand, Ausnutria steadily promoted the “milk powder + nutrition products” nutrition strategy for the whole family and further strengthened its leading position as the “World’s No.1 goat milk powder brand”. Through multi-dimensional measures such as strengthening scientific innovation, expanding market, enhancing efficiency and consolidating foundation, Ausnutria has maintained its market share against the backdrop of the overall shrinking infant formula market, realizing revenue growth with a significant increase in profit, thereby surpassing the industry cycle with resilient growth.  

In terms of segmentation, Ausnutria's own brand milk powder business segment achieved an overall revenue of approximately RMB5.806 billion, of which the goat milk powder business realized revenue of approximately RMB3.699 billion, representing a YoY increase of 12.7%, while the cow milk powder business realized revenue of approximately RMB2.107 billion. The nutrition products business segment realized revenue of approximately RMB305 million, representing a YoY increase of 7.1%. 

In terms of region, in 2024, the goat milk powder business of the PRC recorded revenue of approximately RMB3,053 million, representing a YoY growth of 5.3%, while the goat milk powder international business realized revenue of approximately RMB647 million, representing a significant YoY growth of 68.2%, which maintained a high growth trend. The share of total revenue from the Company's own brand formula goat milk powder business further increased to 17.5%.

According to the announcement, the Middle East region has continued to show solid growth momentum in 2024; the CIS market achieved high double-digit growth; and a milestone breakthrough was achieved in the first year of the launch of Kabrita’s goat IMF in the U.S. market. Through the dual-track strategy of “online precise promotion + offline channel expansion”, Kabrita quickly grabbed the top category seller on the Amazon platform and was awarded the “Best Goat Milk Baby Formula Product” in the US. Ausnutria said in the announcement that with more and more medical professionals and professional organizations further recognizing the value of goat milk, North America is expected to become another strategic growth pole after the Middle East.




