  • Thursday, April 17, 2025
Thursday, 17 April 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Life Below Labs
Thailand's Brewing Industry Gets a Boost with Life Below Labs' Local Yeast Hub
Microbiology startup Life Below Labs launches its first production facility in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Apr 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Life Below Labs, an emerging yeast microbiology startup in Southeast Asia, has officially launched its first production facility in Bangkok, Thailand. Doubling as the company’s headquarters and central production hub, the state-of-the-art lab is dedicated to the innovation, preservation, and large-scale cultivation of fresh brewer’s yeast—offering local craft breweries unrivaled access to high-quality, locally produced fermentation cultures.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge yeast cultivation and quality control systems, including deep freeze storage that adheres to the rigorous standards of national microbial culture banks. This robust infrastructure allows Life Below Labs to preserve yeast cultures at a professional-grade level—ensuring a reliable supply of fresh, high-performance yeast customized to meet the evolving needs of Southeast Asia’s craft beer industry.

Engineered for the production of commercial-grade fresh yeast, the lab empowers brewers with superior fermentation consistency, enhanced cell viability, and greater precision in shaping the flavor and aroma profiles of their beer—delivering a distinct edge over conventional dry yeast alternatives.

Yeast plays a pivotal role in brewing, deeply influencing a beer’s aroma, flavor profile, and mouthfeel. However, access to fresh, high-quality yeast remains limited in Southeast Asia—hampered by import regulations, supply chain constraints, and the high costs of sourcing from overseas markets like the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Life Below Labs is breaking down these barriers by offering regionally produced, premium-grade fresh yeast specifically crafted to meet the needs of Southeast Asia’s growing craft beer industry.

“This facility opens the door for brewers to push creative boundaries and redefine what’s possible in craft beer,” said Alan Edwards, Founder of Life Below Labs. “Fresh, high-quality yeast is a game-changer—enhancing flavor complexity, improving fermentation control, and ensuring batch-to-batch consistency. Our mission is to empower breweries across the region with the tools they need to innovate boldly and deliver exceptional, distinctive beers to their customers.”

Backed by decades of combined expertise in bioprocess development and scale-up, Life Below Labs brings deep specialization in fresh yeast fermentation to Southeast Asia’s brewing scene. Founder Alan Edwards and business advisor Thanit Apipatana, both graduates of Imperial College London with backgrounds in Bioengineering and Biochemistry, respectively, lead the team.

Trained to uphold rigorous quality standards, the Life Below Labs team ensures meticulous process management at every stage. Its professionally curated yeast bank provides breweries with customized, high-performance yeast strains—offering a dependable backbone for crafting a wide variety of alcoholic beverages.

Thanit Apipatana, business advisor at Life Below Labs, said, “Brewing is evolving rapidly, and innovation starts with the right foundation. At Life Below Labs, we view yeast as more than just an ingredient; it’s the essential starting point for every exceptional beverage. We are dedicated to refining this foundation now, enabling brewers to experiment, create, and push boundaries later on without compromise.”

Life Below Labs is currently focused on innovating new yeast strains for the future.

About Life Below Labs

Life Below Labs is a Thailand-based company that provides freshly propagated yeast solutions for craft breweries and beverage producers across Southeast Asia. Combining advanced microbiology expertise with innovative bioprocessing techniques, Life Below Labs delivers high-quality yeast tailored for superior flavor, consistency, and production flexibility. The company is led by founder and CEO Alan Edwards, who brings over a decade of microbiology experience to support breweries in creating exceptional beverages.




Source: Life Below Labs
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

