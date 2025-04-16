

Namwon, Korea, Apr 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Motivated by the Joseon Dynasty's Chunhyang love story, the festival sees a growing number of foreign visitors engaging in K-culture experiences. Korea's oldest traditional regional festival, soon to mark its 100th anniversary, aims to attract 2 million visitors. A classic Korean love story comparable to "Romeo and Juliet" is now gaining global attention as a cultural festival celebrating K-culture experiences. The spotlight is on the Chunhyang Festival, held in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do Special Self-Governing Province, the hometown of love and tradition. The name 'Chunhyang' in the festival comes from the heroine of "The Tale of Chunhyang," a traditional Korean love story handed down from the Joseon Dynasty, symbolizing love and fidelity. The story has been reinterpreted with a modern sensibility and transformed into a regional cultural festival enjoyed by people of all ages. The Namwon Chunhyang Festival, which began in 1931 and celebrates its 95th edition this year, is the oldest regional festival in Korea and one of the most beloved traditional cultural events. Selected as an outstanding festival by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and ranked first in the traditional arts category, it has grown into a nationally recognized regional event. Last year, it welcomed 1.2 million visitors, positioning itself as a global festival that draws international attention. The 95th Chunhyang Festival will take place from April 30 to May 6 across Namwon's Gwanghallu Garden and the Yocheon Stream area. Under the theme "The Sound of Chunhyang Opens the World," the festival will feature 100 diverse programs in anticipation of its centennial anniversary. Chunhyang Festival Connecting Past, Present, and the World Through Sound This year's main concept of Chunhyang Festival is 'sound'. A variety of musical performances will be presented to allow people from around the world to relate and enjoy together. Aspiring to become a high-quality global music festival, the event will be organized around three themes: the Sound of Korea, the Sound of the World, and the Sound of Fusion. Highlights include a 300-member civic choir, traditional Korean music performances, international ensemble exchanges, a K-pop dance competition, and the Chunhyang Ball. These diverse performances will be staged throughout Namwon, with nightly shows at Gwanghalluwon Garden offering unforgettable moments. As the festival is centered on the theme of sound, there will also be performances by band music teams that can communicate with various generations beyond Korean national music. On May 5 and 6, the outdoor stage at Love Square will host the national band contest "Let PungROCK Resound!" Featuring a mix of intense genres like rock, metal, and punk with smoother ones like blues and jazz, the contest will provide citizens and visitors with a rich musical experience. Throughout the week, the "One Day Spring Dream Concert" will showcase modern Korean traditional music alongside pop artists. Each day will feature performances by pop singers, international artists, music bands, and orchestras, captivating audiences with both sight and sound. Immersive Korean Traditional Culture Experiences in Hanbok Hanbok, the traditional Korean attire that gained global fame through BTS and BLACKPINK's music video and performances, is now a must-do experience for international visitors. With its graceful colors, patterns, and textures, Hanbok rental is available throughout the Chunhyang Festival for guests to fully immerse themselves in Korean culture. During the week of the Chunhyang Festival, event staff members wear traditional hanbok to greet visitors. Visitors, too, can freely walk around the festival grounds dressed in hanbok of their choice, which they can personally select and rent, fully immersing themselves in the atmosphere of traditional Korean culture. Not only foreign visitors but also numerous citizens of all ages enjoy the festival programs wearing hanbok. Throughout the festival grounds, photo zones are set up where visitors dressed in hanbok can take commemorative photos, capturing the memorable moments of the Chunhyang Festival. Hanbok wearers can also take part in various cultural programs for a deeper experience. At Gwanghalluwon Garden, visitors can participate in tea ceremonies using prepared tea leaves, spinning a bowl games, traditional cup and ball games, and enjoy master performances at the historic Gwanghallu Pavilion, a National Treasure No. 281. The comedic "Pumba" performances in the canola flower fields will allow participants to special experience Chunhyang's world firsthand. Popular programs such as the "Daedong Street Performance" street parade and "Hanbok Ball" will also be held. The Daedong Street Performance parade, themed after the Tale of Chunhyang, features citizen participation along with special international performers, taekwondo demonstrations, and police motorcycle parades, offering a vibrant spectacle. With people of all ages and nationalities joining the parade, the entire city of Namwon will be filled with music and excitement. Namwon's multilingual tourism information system will help all visitors enjoy the festival with ease. A Feast for the Five Senses: Family Zone, Camping Zone, and Food Zone Evolving from a traditional cultural festival to a global event nearing its 100th year, the Chunhyang Festival will feature a dedicated "Family Zone" at Love Square, ensuring convenience for families with young children. The Family Zone includes amusement rides, various performance programs, food trucks, and amenities. Popular attractions like air bouncers, Viking rides, and disco pang-pang, along with circus acts, bubble shows, and magic shows, will keep families entertained. Finger food-friendly food trucks and comfortable rest areas, including nursing rooms, are also provided. Four free shuttle bus routes will be in operation for easier access to the venue, running every 20 minutes from 10 AM to 11 PM. To accommodate the expected surge in visitors, car camping and camping zones will be established in six areas, including Yocheon Eco Park and Geumam Park, accommodating up to 340 vehicles including caravans and passenger cars. A wide variety of foods made using local specialties will also be available. A barbecue zone, a traditional food court, and a food truck zone within the Family Zone will be in operation, and visitors will also be able to enjoy cocktails made with Namwon's traditional liquor at various spots throughout the venue. In particular, the traditional food court operated directly by local residents offers a chance to experience and savor the diverse flavors of K-Food that has recently captured the taste buds of people around the world. Nights Brighter Than Days: Night Views, Music, and Fireworks The nights of the Chunhyang Festival shine even brighter than the days. A 3-hectare field of canola flowers along the Yocheon Stream sets the backdrop for breathtaking sunsets and golden blooms. With scenic lighting and photo zones, visitors can also enjoy the canola flower field at night. Traditional Korean lanterns, Cheongsachorong, placed throughout Namwon, will cast a warm glow, symbolizing love and hope. The fireworks at the festival's opening and closing ceremonies will add a spectacular finale, leaving lasting memories of this spring's most special moments. Media contact

Organization: Chunhyang

Contact: Park Jungna

Phone: 010-7674-0381

Website: https://www.chunhyang.org/eng





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Chunhyang



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

