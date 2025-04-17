Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 17, 2025
Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 14:35 HKT/SGT
Source: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)
PCG's Fruitful Achievements in 1Q2025
- Collaborating with Various Sectors to Drive FinTech Innovation
- and Facilitate a Cashless Society in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, achieved several significant milestones in business development during the first quarter of this year. Notably, its digital payment acceptance business, Yedpay, has established partnership with a government-selected taxi fleet operator. Additionally, its startup business, A3A, Asia’s 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform, has been selected as a member of the HK Tech 300, a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship program organized by City University of Hong Kong. Furthermore, PCG members were invited to represent the payment industry, sharing insights on industry trends and future technology prospects with various sectors, thereby continuing to promote the development of payment technology in Hong Kong from multiple aspects.

Fruitful business cooperation empowers industry ecosystem

Regarding business cooperation, Yedpay has recently achieved multiple breakthroughs:

- Deepening cooperation with Visa to lead payment innovation
As an official acquirer and principal member of Visa, Yedpay was invited by Visa Singapore to share its successful case, demonstrating how it leverages Visa Acceptance Solutions to foster payment innovation and market expansion. With Visa Acceptance Solutions, Yedpay has successfully broadened its market offerings, enabling merchants to rapidly expand their market reach and further strengthening its competitiveness in the cross-border payments industry.

(Captured from Visa Acceptance Solutions’ website)

- Joining forces with Big Boss Taxi to revolutionize taxi payments
In the local market, Yedpay has formed a strategic partnership with Big Boss Taxi, one of the government-selected taxi fleet operators, to facilitate a cashless society in Hong Kong. Yedpay will provide Big Boss Taxi’s taxis with an innovative digital payment system that seamlessly connects taxi meters and payment terminals, supporting various digital payment methods, and bringing a smoother and more efficient taxi experience to local residents and tourists. Big Boss Taxi will gradually begin service in July this year, and each taxi will be equipped with a payment terminal, enabling digital fare payments for passengers.

- Partnering with DBS Hong Kong to optimize merchant services
Additionally, Yedpay’s collaboration with DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“DBS Hong Kong”) is progressing steadily. Following the launch of the “DBS MAX Merchant Solutions,” a one-stop solution for managing sales operations, Beatrice Tai, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PCG, was invited by DBS Hong Kong SME Banking to participate in an International Women’s Day campaign last month, where she shared her insights and leadership experience as a female leader in the payment industry, demonstrating women’s leadership in the FinTech sector.

A3A, has officially become part of the CityU HK Tech 300, further affirming its technological capability

In addition to receiving recognition from business partners, PCG’s innovation capability has also received endorsement from academia. Shortly after its launch, PCG’s startup member, A3A, was awarded the “Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: FinTech Bronze Award.” In March 2025, it has officially become a member of the “HK Tech 300,” a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship program organized by City University of Hong Kong. This opportunity aligns perfectly with PCG’s commitment to drive innovation within the payment technology industry. As the first startup in Hong Kong to develop a cutting-edge payment processing system, A3A leverages its innovative financial cloud solutions to facilitate seamless end-to-end payment processing for major card schemes through a single API. This technological breakthrough significantly reduces the costs and complexities involved in payment processing. Through HK Tech 300, A3A will leverage the world-class resources and network offered by the program to foster diverse development opportunities, further driving innovation in the payment technology industry.

In addition, PCG members were recently invited to participate in an online FinTech seminar hosted by the HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education (“HKU SPACE”), where they discussed future development trends in digital payments and FinTech, further consolidating PCG’s leadership in academia and the industry.

PCG is now officially listed on the InvestHK website, demonstrating its industry leadership

PCG has been officially listed on the Invest Hong Kong (“InvestHK”) website. This recognition not only demonstrates the Hong Kong government’s strong endorsement of PCG’s technological capability, but also acknowledges its contributions to driving the digital transformation of the payment industry, highlighting its leading position in Hong Kong’s FinTech sector. Moving forward, PCG will fully leverage the business resources and network provided by InvestHK to strengthen cooperation with global financial institutions and enterprises, and accelerate the penetration of its payment solutions in Hong Kong and Asian markets. 

(Captured from InvestHK’s website)

Looking ahead, PCG will continue to strengthen cooperation with the government, business partners and academic institutions. By optimizing the payment ecosystem through technological innovation, PCG aims to provide merchants and consumers with smarter and more efficient solutions, striving to become a leader in Asia’s payment technology industry.

About Payment Cards Group (“PCG")

The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”) is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia’s 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG’s website:
https://www.yedpay.com/en/

For media enquiries, please contact:

The Payment Cards Group Limited
Alice Siu
Email: alice.siu@a3a.global
Tel: (852) 9192 8145

  

AJA (IR and Communications)
Avy Yu
Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk
Tel: (852) 9500 4443


Eudice Law
Email: eudice.law@ajacapital.com.hk
Tel: (852) 9326 1113



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cards & Payments, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
