

- The 3rd InnoEX and 21st Spring Electronics Fair concluded successfully today, attracting some 88,000 buyers from 148 countries and regions.

- One of the highlights of this year's InnoEX were the low-altitude economic solutions, which generated significant interest and attracted enquiries and business discussions from global buyers, including those from emerging markets.

- Over half of InnoEX and Spring Electronics Fair respondents intend to expand into emerging markets, including ASEAN, Mainland China and the Middle East.

- 40% survey respondents at the Spring Electronics Fair expect their overall sales to increase in the next one to two years, while half of all respondents are confident that they can maintain the current level. HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 3rd InnoEX, co-organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), alongside the 21st HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), concluded successfully today. The four-day exhibitions attracted some 88,000 buyers from 148 countries and regions. Apart from local visitors, the fairs welcomed buyers mainly from Mainland China, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said, “As the two core events of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week), InnoEX and the Spring Electronics Fair attracted some 88,000 visitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas. By showcasing the latest smart solutions and R&D achievements to international buyers, exhibitors initiated numerous regional business collaborations and discussions, while exploring new markets successfully. The exhibitions further advanced Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub and reinforced its status as a global trade centre, demonstrating Hong Kong's advantages of connecting with both the Mainland and the world.” This year's InnoEX focused on five major technology areas, namely the low-altitude economy, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and smart mobility, aiming to address pain points for both large and small and medium-sized enterprises and bring new development opportunities for them. Among the technology solutions, the low-altitude economy was particularly popular, attracting the attention of many buyers. InnoEX brought together the latest innovative R&D and solutions from around the world. The Smart Hong Kong Pavilion, set up by the Digital Policy Office, had over a hundred I&T achievements closely related to the lives of citizens, including I&T solutions from 20 government bureaux and departments, and award-winning solutions from multiple I&T competitions. In addition, there were multiple local pavilions, 17 pavilions from 16 provinces and municipalities in the Mainland, and overseas pavilions, including from Canada and the United Kingdom, the French 'So French So Innovative' pavilion, and the Smart Cities Council from Australia. The fair also attracted tertiary institutions and big companies which participated as independent exhibitors, including China Mobile Hong Kong, Huawei, IBM, and more. The exhibitors showcased their technological solutions in different fields and successfully attracted many buyers to discuss cooperation. Exhibitors expand into new markets while buyers actively source Zeng Quanhong, Manager of Marketing Department, Vertaxi, stated that the company showcased its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at InnoEX, establishing relationships with some 30 potential buyers from ASEAN, Canada, Europe, India, UAE, and Hong Kong. "InnoEX is a quality platform with high foot traffic which has broadened our horizons. For example, after communicating with buyers from Thailand, we learned that the aircraft could be applied to local tourism services in Thailand, helping us explore new markets. Our participation this year was very successful, and we will definitely return next year." Australian buyer Spacious Property Development Group (Spacious) looked for technologies that can help reduce hotel operating costs at InnoEX, and was particularly interested in automated delivery robots, cleaning robots, and vending machines offered by exhibitors from Mainland China and Hong Kong respectively. Angela Liang, Managing Director of Spacious, said, "InnoEX provided us with an excellent opportunity to introduce innovative technologies to the Australian market, especially now that the United States has increased tariffs, prompting suppliers around the world to actively explore other new markets." In addition, some exhibitors successfully established important partnerships through InnoEX. Among them, Philippine buyer Digital Pilipinas and International Digital Economies Association signed a distribution agreement with the United Kingdom’s exhibitor Unifi.id to introduce Unifi.id's smart card system for buildings to the Philippines, with hopes of expanding into other emerging markets in the future. Xi’an Meinan Biotechnology Co. Ltd also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with H & Y Building Decoration Electrical Engineering (HK). The partnership aims to enhance the quality of construction projects in Hong Kong and internationally by utilising Meinan’s waterproof mortar technology, promoting sustainable development. The Spring Electronics Fair showcased a variety of products, focusing on products and solutions in the fields of smart home, health tech and wearable devices and the exhibition attracted buyers from around the world and helped exhibitors expand into new markets. Many companies launched new products at the Electronics Fair, including Guangzhou’s Havit Technology, which introduced a hat with headphone functionality utilising air conduction technology and a patented design. Qingdao’s Thunderobot Technology, a subsidiary of Haier Group, made its debut in Asia outside of Mainland China with its smart glasses. At the fair, Shenzhen Antop Technology Co. from Mainland China, showcased air purifiers designed for households with pets. The company's International Business Development Manager, Bojia Yang, said, "In the past, the US market accounted for over 80% of our business. With the increase in US tariffs, we are actively expanding our global operations and exploring new markets, targeting Asia, Europe, and South America. We have made contact with many potential buyers from India and South America at the exhibition, and in the first two days, we received about 50 potential leads, with at least one third showing significant collaboration potential." The company is also discussing a contract for an order valued at approximately USD2.5 million. Additionally, Hong Kong medical technology exhibitor CYBERMED, is currently discussing business deals with two buyers from Mainland China and the Middle East, with each order valued at approximately USD200,000. American buyer DeWalt Mobile Solutions, which produces and sells mobile phone accessories, sourced products at Spring Electronics Fair. Its Director of International Operation, Danny Lo, said, "We are a leading brand in the US and plan to purchase products worth USD500,000 to USD1 million at the electronics fair. Face-to-face communication with suppliers during this crucial sourcing time and discuss business in response to the tariff situations with them was especially important for us." Four thematic days to explore the latest industry developments, with industry leaders sharing their insights During InnoEX and Spring Electronics Fair, several conferences and seminars focused on hot technology topics were held, including the Tech-Driven Industry and Economy Conference, powered by the HKSAR Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, which brought together government officials from various countries and regions to discuss how policy measures can promote industrial development. Participants also shared successful policy measures and emerging trends in various countries. Talent is crucial to promoting the development of the I&T ecosystem and, this year, InnoEX and the Spring Electronics Fair jointly hosted “Exhibitors Meet Talents” to assist exhibitors in recruiting professionals and attract people who were interested in exploring job opportunities and engage with employers in the I&T industry. Half of respondents intend to expand into emerging markets To further understand the development trends of the I&T and electronics industries, HKTDC appointed an independent survey agency to interview 315 InnoEX and 642 Spring Electronics Fair exhibitors and buyers during the exhibitions. The key results are as follows: InnoEX and Spring Electronics Fair - 50.7% of respondents from InnoEX and Spring Electronics Fair expressed their intention to expand into emerging markets, including ASEAN countries, Mainland China and the Middle East. InnoEX - 33% of respondents believe that the greatest strength of Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector is its unique position as an intermediary between the world and Mainland China. This s followed by having a highly skilled and multicultural talent pool (25.1%) and a robust and efficient financial market (24.6%).

- 68.8% of surveyed Hong Kong exhibitors believe that FinTech is the strongest and most advantageous field of I&T in Hong Kong, followed by Smart Cities (18.2%). Spring Electronics Fair - 40% of respondents expect their companies’ overall sales to increase in the next one to two years. Additionally, 50.5% expect to maintain the current overall sales figures, while less than 10% anticipate a decline.

- Nearly 30% of respondents believe that compared to traditional electronic products and household appliances, consumers are willing to pay a premium of 21% to 30% more for products that are compatible with smart home or AI applications. In addition, the 2nd Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference brought together top experts, including Nobel Prize winning scholars, to discuss various innovation and science fields. The World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, held in Hong Kong for the first time, also attracted nearly a thousand participants from all over the world to discuss the latest trends in areas such as AI, digital finance, digital government and smart living, creating synergies with BIT Week events. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3YA7Y75 The 3rd InnoEX and the 21st Spring Electronics Fair concluded successfully today, attracting some 88,000 buyers from 148 countries and regions. The Low-altitude Economy zone presented drone and aircraft solutions from various companies, attracting many potential buyers. The Tech-Driven Industry and Economy Conference brought together government officials from Mainland China, Hong Kong and abroad to share how technology drives industry and economic development. With the World Internet Conference (WIC) Asia-Pacific Summit also taking place in Hong Kong, Zhuang Rongwen, Chair of WIC and Minister of Cyberspace Administration of China (middle) visited InnoEX to explore the innovations presented by exhibitors, including a showcase at the Digital Policy Office's Smart Hong Kong Pavilion. Robotics was one of the highlights at this year’s InnoEX. Pictured is a robot at the Beijing Zhongguancun pavilion. Australia’s Smart Cities Council participated in InnoEX for the first time, bringing cybersecurity and AI compliance solutions. At the Spring Electronics Fair, a Tech Trends Symposium was held with the theme "AI on the Go: A New Era of Intelligent Wearable Electronics", inviting industry leaders to discuss how wearable devices such as smart glasses and smart rings are reshaping people’s work and lifestyles. Several companies launched new products during the Spring Electronics Fair, including Havit Technology which unveiled a hat with headphone functionality using air conduction technology and a patented design. Spring Electronics Fair’s Digital Entertainment Experiential Zone returned this year, offering e-sports and interactive gaming experiences provided by game developers, including Refract’s VR boxing game.

Websites InnoEX: innoex.hktdc.com/en

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): hkelectronicsfairse.hktdc.com/en Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362 Email: salcheng@yuantung.com.hk Hing-fung Wong Tel: (852) 3428 3122 Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hk HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department: Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org Clayton Lau Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Electronics, Daily News, Aerospace & Defence

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

