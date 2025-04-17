

LONDON, Apr 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Fiskl, a pioneer in AI-powered financial intelligence platform for SMEs, today announced a strategic partnership with Airwallex, a leading global financial technology provider transforming how modern businesses operate through an innovative accounting platform. This collaboration transforms SME financial operations across both ecosystems. Airwallex transaction data flows directly into Fiskl's sophisticated AI engine, delivering unprecedented efficiency gains. The AI automatically processes and classifies transactions across accounts, tax structures, and entities. Fi, Fiskl's AI financial advisor, provides real-time guidance, helping businesses make informed financial decisions. For Airwallex's customers across Asia and in the rest of the world, this partnership unlocks Fiskl's proprietary AI technology, delivering up to 90% accuracy in transaction processing while reducing reconciliation time from days to hours. This level of automation addresses the core challenges in managing cross-border finances for growing SMEs. "We could not be more thrilled to partner with the outstanding team at Fiskl to put next-generation financial management tools into the hands of our customers," said Arnold Chan, General Manager for APAC at Airwallex. "This integration provides the fastest path to orchestrating streamlined financial operations across borders, saving valuable time and unlocking deeper insights to inform strategy." At the same time, existing Fiskl customers will gain access to Airwallex's robust global financial infrastructure, complete with multi-currency accounts, optimized foreign exchange, and embedded payment capabilities purpose-built for the modern enterprise. "This partnership marks a leap forward in intelligent financial management," said Alina Vader Lapusneanu, CEO of Fiskl. "By integrating Fiskl’s AI-driven accounting platform with Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure, we’re enabling businesses to manage cross-border finances with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence." As small and medium enterprises increasingly conduct cross-border trade digitally, the demand for automated financial management will only intensify. This integration represents a pioneering solution built for the future of global commerce, synthesized from two leading platforms. Fiskl and Airwallex are revolutionizing how growing businesses manage finances across borders, geographies, and currencies. About Fiskl Fiskl is a global AI-powered accounting platform redefining how small and medium-sized businesses manage their finances. It automates complex workflows—from bank feeds and expense categorisation to multi-currency reconciliation and real-time insights—making intelligent financial management simple and accessible. Trusted by tens of thousands of businesses in over 200 countries, Fiskl is headquartered in London and has been recognised by Fast Company, the Europas, and the Europe Fintech Awards for its innovation and global impact. For more information, visit https://fiskl.com or contact press@fiskl.com. About Airwallex Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com. Airwallex (UK) Limited (Company No. 10103420) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (firm reference number 900876).





