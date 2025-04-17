Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, April 18, 2025
Friday, 18 April 2025, 15:49 HKT/SGT
Source: Zion Shores
Announcing Zion Shores
A First for Utah: Ride Waves, Live Local, and Discover Adventure-Driven Lifestyle

Washington, Apr 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Alaia Development and Desert Lakes LLC are thrilled to announce ZION SHORES - a world class inland surf destination in Washington, Utah. ZION SHORES will be the centerpiece of the Alaia's Master planned community, formerly known as Stucki Farms. After years of water research, engineering, and collaboration with the city of Washington, we have reached an agreement and are moving forward on a monumental project in the heart of southern Utah. This will truly be unlike any other surf and recreation area in the world.

Water is a precious resource, especially in Southern Utah, and ZION SHORES was conceived and designed with the vision of protecting that resource. Our surf lagoons will be filled with non-potable brackish water not suitable for drinking or irrigation from privately owned onsite wells. Brackish water is much too costly to convert into culinary or irrigation quality, but with a little chemistry added, it is entirely safe for recreation. In addition, Alaia worked closely with Washington City to significantly reduce the size of the previously approved lagoons. Without drawing from local drinking or irrigation water supplies, we are turning an otherwise unusable resource into a world-class surf and recreation amenity that will benefit the community.

The project will feature 65 short-term rental properties built around two concrete-lined, clear lagoons designed specifically for surfing and other water recreation. Owners and renters of these 65 properties will have priority access to the waves. The public will also have access to through the booking portal. Alaia, the surrounding master planned community, will also include several restaurants, approximately 300,000 sf of commercial space and a community clubhouse overlooking the surf lagoons. ZION SHORES and Alaia will be unlike any other surf and recreation destination in the world with three separate cutting-edge wave technologies producing perfect waves of every shape and size for a fully customized surfing experience:

  1. PerfectSwell Zion - A world class surf venue featuring cutting-edge 6th generation PerfectSwell® technology and the most innovative wave package to date. PerfectSwell® is patented, proven and reliable, developed by American Wave Machines in California. Addictingly fun for every skill level, the waves at PerfectSwell® Zion are "Always Peaky".
  2. UNIT Zion Dynamic Wave - A groundbreaking 164' wide dynamic wave developed by UNIT Surf Pool that will be the first of its kind in the world. This technology generates multiple moving wave pockets using patent-pending programmable water flow control tech.
  3. UNIT Zion Standing Wave - A 60' wide standing wave system by UNIT Surf Pool, which is UNIT's flagship wave and a staple of inland surf technology offering incredible flexibility and adjustability to a unique and controlled experience for all skill levels.

From first timers to seasoned surfers, ZION SHORES will be a surf paradise for the whole family. Get ready Utah - the Swell is coming!

To learn more about ZION SHORES, visit zionshores.com and alaiaut.com

Contact:
Cody Larkin
801-231-9686
cody@saltlakeexcavating.com

