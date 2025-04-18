Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 18, 2025
Friday, 18 April 2025, 10:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Exito
A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
Physical conference at Radisson Blu Minhal, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Saudi Arabia, as a developing country, has achieved tremendous progress in changing its human resources development (HRD) sector, but it still faces hurdles in aligning its workforce with the needs of rapid economic growth. Despite recent social and economic reforms, Saudi labour markets continue to struggle to fulfil the country's changing economic needs. Human Resource Development is crucial to this change, serving as an indicator of the country's social, cultural, and economic growth. The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) framework empowers HR professionals to go beyond company talent development and address larger national challenges. This framework serves to highlight labour market concerns while also ensuring that HRD policies are adapted to the needs of the future workforce.

The Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), started in 2021 as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, intends to empower citizens while also increasing global competitiveness. The HCDP is intended to produce a competitive national workforce by emphasizing value promotion, future skill development, and knowledge enhancement. To do this, continual analysis of NHRD policies is required to align labour demands and supply, resulting in successful workforce planning for long-term national growth. This strategic strategy is critical for providing the Saudi workforce with the skills needed to face future problems.

Overview of the event:

The 4th Edition of the HR World Summit, themed "Unlocking the Future of Human Potential," is a premier, invitation-only event that brings together over 200 HR leaders and experts. Set to take place on April 24th, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Minhal, this summit offers an exclusive platform for in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities in human resources. With a focus on advancing skill development, promoting innovation, and implementing effective strategies to enhance organizational competitiveness, attendees will gain valuable insights and tools to drive transformation. This gathering of CHROs, VPs of HR, talent management leaders, and HR professionals will foster impactful networking and provide actionable solutions to elevate organizational performance in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Who will Speak?

  • Abdullah Zabin AlOtaibi, Vice President of Upstream HR at Aramco.
  • Ahmed Omar Baaboud, Chief Shared Services Officer at Real Estate Registry.
  • Hessah Fahad Moammar, Vice President of People & Culture at ACWA Power.
  • Ratibah Aljawini, Executive Director of Human Resources for the Human Capability Development Program.

The event will cover topics like:

  • Reimagining HR for a Digital Age: Navigating the Saudi Arabian Landscape
  • Addressing Quiet Quitting: Retaining Top Talent in a Competitive Job Market
  • AI in HR: A Double-Edged Sword? Balancing Benefits and Risks
  • Breaking Down Barriers: A Conversation on DEI and Workplace Transformation
  • Toxic Workplace: Breaking the Cycle and Building a Healthy Culture
  • The Future of Work: Navigating Uncertainty and Embracing Opportunities

For more information on the 4th Edition HR World Summit: Link

About Exito:

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr.) Marketing Executive)
Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Enquiry@exito-e.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exito
Sectors: Trade Shows, HR
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Exito
Mar 7, 2025 14:40 HKT/SGT
Singapore to Host the 24th Cyber Security Summit: Addressing Emerging Threats and AI-Driven Security
Mar 4, 2025 12:29 HKT/SGT
Explore South Africa's Digital Future at the 35th Digital Transformation Summit
Feb 20, 2025 17:06 HKT/SGT
Explore Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions at Exito's 25th Cyber Security Summit
Jan 13, 2025 11:24 HKT/SGT
Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India's $1 Trillion Digital Market
Nov 18, 2024 15:40 HKT/SGT
Exito DevOps Summit 2024: Transforming the Future of Software Development in Singapore
Nov 18, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
BFSI IT Summit Announces the Recipients of the Prestigious BFSI50 Awards
Nov 15, 2024 00:12 HKT/SGT
The South Africa Manufacturing Show has announced the honorees for the esteemed Manufacturing 50 Awards
Nov 14, 2024 21:04 HKT/SGT
Explore the Next Era of DevOps at Exito's DevOps Summit in Dubai
Oct 17, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Embracing the Future of Manufacturing with the 26th Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show
Oct 11, 2024 10:14 HKT/SGT
25th BFSI Summit 2024: Leading the Future of Financial Services in South Africa
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       