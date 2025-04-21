



Saudi Arabia, Apr 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CFOs in the digital era do more than just run the financial operations of the organization: They now also sit atop the organization where they lead the charge toward financial digitization. CFOs have an eminent role to play here in driving process standardization and automation efforts and ensuring that their organizations on board with technologies such as RPA, AI, and machine learning. With the continuous advancement of these technologies, however, the CFO is left wrestling with the issue of assessing critically which of these instruments would add real value and which ones are simply trends. A CFO should confirm that he or she does not show any biases and will also use sound judgment in arriving at decisions with respect to new technologies rather than blindly following the latest fad. Achieving this balance while navigating a dynamic environment is the major challenge of today's CFO: the technocrat should balance the adoption of technology with corporate foresight, with the understanding that innovation should facilitate long-term financial goals and operational efficiency. In the Middle East, there’s a growing misunderstanding about the roles of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), which is creating challenges for effective financial leadership and overall business performance. While CPAs are focused on compliance, audits, and ensuring financial accuracy, CFOs are responsible for steering the company’s overall financial health.The 25th Edition CFO Leadership Summit, taking place on April 23rd, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Minhal in Saudi Arabia, will help address this by bringing together over 200 finance leaders to dive into the latest trends and disruptions in the industry. Through engaging presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies, the event will offer valuable insights to help finance professionals sharpen their skills and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. The sessions will cover everything from making strategic decisions and managing investments to effectively communicating with stakeholders and navigating risks around cash flow, capital allocation, and regulatory compliance.



Who will Speak? Heni Jallouli, Group Chief Financial Officer, Jahez International Company.

Ozgur Oncu, Group Chief Financial Officer, Petromin Corporation.

Mohamed Helal, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al Watania For Industries.

Amit Kauntia, Group Chief Financial Officer, Abdul Mohsen Al Tamimi Group.

Sarfaraz Ahmed,Group Chief Financial Officer,Saudi Cable.

Arif Idrees,Group Chief Financial Officer,Tahweel Holding.

Hussam Abdullah,BukhariGroup Chief Financial Officer,Takamol Holding.

Rami Abuelsamen,Regional Chief Financial Officer,Almana Group of Hospitals. The event will cover topics like: CFO's Playbook: Navigating Strategic Communication.

Investing in Tomorrow: CFO Strategies for Sustainable Growth.

Future-Proofing Finance: Advanced Scenario Planning for Complex Business Environments.

From Numbers to Narratives: Debunking Common Misconceptions.

Driving Business Growth: Advancing with AI and Automation.

Adaptability in the Face of Change:The Evolving Role of the CFO. For more information on the 25th Edition CFO Leadership Summit : Link About Exito



