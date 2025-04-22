Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 02:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025
The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025: A Global Collaboration Momentum for CCS Development

JAKARTA, Apr 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is organizing The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025, an international-scale forum aimed at accelerating the development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology as a key pillar toward a green economy and sustainable growth in Indonesia. The event will take place on October 7-8, 2025, at Hotel Mulia, Jakarta, featuring over 100 global speakers from various sectors.

Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Executive Director of ICCSC, emphasized that this forum is designed as a strategic platform to bring together global stakeholders, including governments, industry players, academics, and investors. "CCS plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting Indonesia's net-zero targets. Through this forum, we aim to strengthen global collaboration to address challenges and leverage opportunities in CCS development," said Belladonna.

The forum's theme, "Advancing Indonesia as a CCS Hub Leader in the Asia Pacific: Achieving Net Zero and Economic Growth", reflects a shared commitment to driving sustainable growth through clean energy. "We hope this event will generate innovative solutions and policy recommendations to accelerate CCS development in Indonesia and globally," she continued.

Evan Lukas, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for The 3rd IICCS Forum 2025, explained that this event will feature various exciting programs, including high-level panel discussions, exhibitions of the latest technology, and strategic networking sessions. "This forum is not only a platform for sharing knowledge but also a place for the birth of strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to global challenges in CCS development," said Evan.

"We invite all stakeholders, including the government, industry players, and the community, to actively participate in this forum. Together, we can build a network of regional CCS hub towards a low-carbon future and support energy transition" added Evan.

ICCSC hopes this forum can become a catalyst for strengthening Indonesia's position as a global leader for regional CCS hub that decarbonize heavy industries, while continuing to meet energy demand and grow economies.

Elen Setiadi, Deputy Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of The Republic of Indonesia expressed appreciation for the forum's organization. "The government fully supports this event as part of efforts to achieve energy transition and net-zero emission targets. CCS is one of the key solutions in Indonesia's clean energy transition," said Elen.

The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025 also offers participants the opportunity to interact directly with industry leaders, experts, and policymakers. In addition to the main programs, the event will showcase the latest CCS technology exhibitions featuring innovations from global companies.

The ICCSC invites all stakeholders, including strategic partners, industry associations, government representatives, and media, to join this forum. The event is not only a moment for discussion but also for taking concrete steps toward realizing a sustainable clean energy future.

For more information on The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025, visit the official website: www.iiccsforum.com 

About IICCS

The International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (IICCS) is a platform dedicated to promoting CCS technology and facilitating collaboration between governments and industries in addressing climate change through CCS implementation. 

About ICCSC

The Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is a community of experts from various industry, including engineering, science, policy, and business, united by a shared commitment to finding practical solutions to CO2 emission challenges. Through research, innovation, and advocacy, we strive to accelerate carbon capture and storage development in Indonesia and position the country as a Regional CCS Hub. Visit iccscenter.com.

Media Contact:
info@iccscenter.com
+62 878 8721 3208




Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Source: International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy, ASEAN, Oil & Gas
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship Final Concludes American High-Goal Season, Supported by U.S. Polo Assn.  
Apr 22, 2025 22:41 HKT/SGT
A Decade of Olympus India's Commitment to Community Welfare  
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:34:00 PM
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of 'B' Marker Removal from Company's Stock Code by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange  
Apr 22, 2025 21:53 HKT/SGT
CIRC: Attained a New High in Fiscal Year 2024  
Apr 22, 2025 21:52 HKT/SGT
A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce  
Apr 22, 2025 16:40 HKT/SGT
Under the patronage of Maktoum bin Mohammed DIFC to host 3rd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit on 12-13 May 2025  
Apr 22, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
New Trading Bot Pivozon Targets Gold Traders Using Hourly Chart Strategies  
Apr 22, 2025 15:30 HKT/SGT
Meerkat ($MERK) introduces utility-focused meme ecosystem with staking, gaming, and AI features  
Apr 22, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop world-leading 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer  
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:37:00 AM
The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025: A Global Collaboration Momentum for CCS Development  
Apr 22, 2025 02:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Dubai AI Festival
23  -  24   April
Dubai, UAE
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
HODL
14  -  15   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       