

NEW YORK, Apr 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Meerkat ($MERK), a community-driven meme token project enhanced by AI and Web3 utilities, continues its presale phase while expanding its ecosystem features. With live staking, accessible mini-games, and tools for meme creation, the project emphasizes usability and community engagement over hype. Designed to blend the cultural appeal of meme tokens with functional applications, Meerkat aims to offer users a range of interactive features within a single platform. Its ecosystem combines staking options, gaming mechanics, and DAO-based governance in a multi-chain environment. Key presale details Early access: $MERK tokens are available during the presale phase ahead of public distribution

Multi-chain compatibility: Purchases are supported on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana, and Base

Ethereum claiming: After the presale ends, users will be able to claim their tokens as ERC-20 on Ethereum

Staking available: Token holders can participate in staking through the platform Ecosystem highlights Staking: Active and available for presale participants

Mini-games: Telegram-based games offering in-platform engagement

The Burrow: An AI-powered feature for creating meme token concepts

Governance: Community-driven decision-making via a $MERK-based DAO New: $MERK miniapp now live Tap to earn: Simple games with point-based progression

Daily quests: Tasks and missions with unlockable rewards

Leaderboards and badges: Community recognition through ranks and achievements

Referral system: Invite functionality to increase engagement Official Channels

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Meerkatwtf

Telegram: https://t.me/meerkatwtf (need to add unique link for telegram)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meerkatwtf/ Media Contact

Brand: Meerkat Ecosystem

Contact: Media Relations Team

Website: https://www.meerkat.wtf





