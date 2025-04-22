|
NEW YORK, Apr 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Meerkat ($MERK), a community-driven meme token project enhanced by AI and Web3 utilities, continues its presale phase while expanding its ecosystem features. With live staking, accessible mini-games, and tools for meme creation, the project emphasizes usability and community engagement over hype.
Designed to blend the cultural appeal of meme tokens with functional applications, Meerkat aims to offer users a range of interactive features within a single platform. Its ecosystem combines staking options, gaming mechanics, and DAO-based governance in a multi-chain environment.
Key presale details
- Early access: $MERK tokens are available during the presale phase ahead of public distribution
- Multi-chain compatibility: Purchases are supported on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana, and Base
- Ethereum claiming: After the presale ends, users will be able to claim their tokens as ERC-20 on Ethereum
- Staking available: Token holders can participate in staking through the platform
Ecosystem highlights
- Staking: Active and available for presale participants
- Mini-games: Telegram-based games offering in-platform engagement
- The Burrow: An AI-powered feature for creating meme token concepts
- Governance: Community-driven decision-making via a $MERK-based DAO
New: $MERK miniapp now live
- Tap to earn: Simple games with point-based progression
- Daily quests: Tasks and missions with unlockable rewards
- Leaderboards and badges: Community recognition through ranks and achievements
- Referral system: Invite functionality to increase engagement
