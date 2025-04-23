

HONG KONG, Apr 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On 22 April, Earth Day, an electrifying cycling event was held across Guangdong and Macau. Batch Bicycles and Hyatt Place Zhuhai jointly organised Ride Macao, an event to explore the country on wheels and celebrate Earth's Day with green travel. In today’s fast-paced city life, people are often busy with work and various affairs that they gradually leave nature and sports behind. The Ride Macao event was designed to break this shackle and spread the values of living green, protecting the environment and the cycling lifestyle to everyone. Starting from Hyatt Place Zhuhai and arriving at Hengqin Port, the carefully planned route combined the picturesque natural scenery and unique cityscape along the way with the ease of cruising through customs. Riders enjoyed the magnificent view of the sea and sky during the journey while also experiencing the unique charm of the blend of history and modernity found along the streets and lanes of Macau. This was not only a long-distance ride, but also a deep dialogue with the earth to embrace green living. Ride Macau by Batch Bicycles (a brand of Covation) Batch Bicycles Products Display Batch Bicycles is a global brand of Covation Holdings Limited (Covation). Covation is a global holding company headquartered in Hong Kong. Covation's vision of consumer-centric innovation is driven by its diverse portfolio of outdoor brands, including Huffy, Niner Bikes, Batch Bicycles, Royce Union, VAAST and Buzz E-Bikes, which are available to consumers in more than 50 countries and territories around the world through an extensive global distribution network. The company ships more than 5 million bicycles annually. Covation holds a wide-ranging licensing portfolio with world-class partners such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Ford, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, and Panama Jack. The vast distribution network includes leading global retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Swire, Big W, Academy, Argos, Smyths, and many other international outlets. The mission of Batch Bicycles is to 'make cycling easier'. With a wide range of products including mountain bikes for conquering mountains, road bikes for riding the pavement, gravel bikes and cycling equipment specially designed for teenagers. Batch Bicycles are designed to provide cycling enthusiasts around the world with a comfortable and smooth cycling experience through innovative designs and high-quality configurations. The Macao Ride is a vivid manifestation of Batch Bicycles brand philosophy to make cycling easier and encourage people to venture out of the concrete city to explore the world and embrace nature through cycling.





