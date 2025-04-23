Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 24, 2025
Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Axibo Inc
Waterloo Startup Axibo AI Secures $12M to Pioneer 'Made in Canada' Humanoids
Made-in-Canada Robotics, Engineered in Waterloo, Designed for the World

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Apr 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Axibo Inc., a Waterloo-based robotics innovator celebrated for its groundbreaking 4D volumetric capture technologies and serving customers like Netflix and Apple, today announced a $12 million funding round. This investment includes $11 million from prominent external investors and an additional $1 million from Axibo's founders Anoop Gadhrri, Sohaib Al-Emara, and Reiner Schmidt, whose passion for robotics began back in 2019 with their university's first autonomous vehicle. The funding launches Axibo's ambitious new division dedicated to advanced humanoid robotics.

Axibo FoundersAxibo Founders

With a track record of thousands of cinema robots delivered internationally, Axibo will now be leveraging Waterloo's exceptional AI, robotics, and precision engineering talent to spearhead advancements in humanoid robotics.

"We see humanoid robots as the next major milestone in productivity since the Industrial Revolution," said Anoop Gadhrri, co-founder and CEO of Axibo. "Canada is exceptionally well-positioned with its talent and resources. Our commitment is to drive this forward, placing Canada prominently on the global robotics stage."

Axibo is actively seeking visionary engineers passionate about developing unprecedented technologies and shaping the global future of humanoid robotics. Early team members will not only create groundbreaking prototypes but directly contribute to substantial societal advancements through robots engineered for safe and intelligent integration into healthcare, logistics, industrial automation, and personal assistance. By fostering an innovation-driven culture emphasizing rapid prototyping and autonomy, Axibo empowers its engineers to experiment freely and iterate swiftly.

"We envision a future where every household benefits from humanoid robotics," Gadhrri emphasized. "Axibo's technology aims to significantly elevate productivity and everyday life across Canada and beyond."

The company's immediate milestones include accelerating proprietary manufacturing processes, expanding its engineering and AI teams, and advancing capabilities in robot autonomy and dexterity. The new division's first robot prototype, temporarily code-named "T.E.B.", will debut in early 2026, demonstrating advanced agility and intelligence.

If you're ready to build what's next in robotics, Axibo invites you to join the pioneering team positioning Canada at the global forefront of robotics innovation.

To learn more or apply, visit axibo.ai.

Contact Information
Anoop Gadhrri
CEO
anoop@axibo.com
6476675999

.SOURCE: Axibo Inc.

