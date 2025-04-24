

JAKARTA, Apr 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - South East Asia’s first premium service airline, PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri, is further strengthening its presence in Singapore by increasing the frequency of its scheduled flights for the Jakarta – Singapore route to two times daily from today. This announcement comes barely a month after TransNusa successfully launch scheduled flights to Perth from its base in Bali. TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that TransNusa has plans to further strengthen its network connectivity this year. In line with this, TransNusa launched its second daily flight to Singapore today. The additional flight, 8B 153, departed at 12.10pm from the Terminal 3 Soekarno – Hatta International Airport and arrived Singapore Changi Airport at 14.40pm today. While its additional flight, 8B 154, departed Changi Airport at 15.30pm and arrived at the Soekarno – Hatta International Airport at 16.20pm. “TransNusa will continue to operate the current scheduled flight, 8B 151, which depart Soekarno – Hatta International Airport at 07.55am and arrive at 10.45am at the Changi Airport,” Datuk Bernard said, adding that the current flight, 8B 152, depart Changi Airport at 11.45am and arrive in Jakarta at 12.30pm. TransNusa has been consistently achieving milestones since the introduction of a new top management led by aviation veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis. The airline, which introduced its first international flight on April 14, 2023, has expanding its wings from South East Asia to the Asia Pacific region within a short span of 2 years. Datuk Bernard attributes the airline’s successes and accelerated growth within the last 24 months to their customised business model and the vastly experienced management team. Datuk Bernard stressed that for its international flights, TransNusa not only provide premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO. "Our passengers will enjoy check-in baggage of between 20kgs to 30 kgs, depending on the product purchased,” Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger’s hand carry. “For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide more complete services such as free baggage 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the ability to be able to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed.” TransNusa, which aims to ensure its passengers travel with ease and comfort, has also configured their A320s with a 174-seat configuration, which allows for passengers to enjoy about 30 inches of legroom, comparable to the experience passengers would get in a full-service airline. "We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers.” said Datuk Bernard, adding that the ticket price for the Jakarta – Singapore route starts from as low as SGD52 (USD40). DATUK BERNARD FRANCIS… TransNusa to focus on strengthening network connectivity TransNusa, A Short History TransNusa, which had to close it business operation in September 2020 due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, started operations again after injection of new shareholders and a new management team led by aviation expert, Datuk Bernard, in October 2022. Within 6 months, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated its first-year anniversary for this route on April 14, 2024. “When we re-launched TransNusa in October 2022, we started from the bottom again. Everything was new because the pandemic had disrupted the aviation business operations boundaries. As such we re-created and customised our business operations and strategy model of being the first Premium Service Carrier based on the post-pandemic scenario,” Datuk Bernard explained. TransNusa launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in April, 2023, followed by the Jakarta – Singapore route on November 20, 2023. After which, the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. TransNusa’s aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to experience strategic growth in the last two years. Since the takeover of new shareholders and the injection of a new management team, TransNusa has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and Australia with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China. About TransNusa Established in 2005, TransNusa started its operation by providing chartered flights. It began its commercial flights in 2011. After ceasing operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TransNusa relaunched itself in 2021 as a low-cost airline in its domestic market. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Airline in the region. The new business model will apply only to its international routes. TransNusa introduced its first international route in April this year. The airline introduced its Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur round trip route and had its maiden flight on April 14. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719. Media Contact

