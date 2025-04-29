Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 18:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DataBurning
DataBurning and Vumonic Announce Strategic Partnership for India E-Receipt Data
- DataBurning becomes exclusive GTM partner for Vumonic's comprehensive India e-receipt panel

BEIJING CHINA, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – DataBurning, a leading alternative data and digital solutions provider for financial institutions and corporates, recently announced a strategic partnership with Vumonic Datalabs, a pioneer in e-receipt technology. Under the agreement, DataBurning will serve as the official go-to-market partner for Vumonic's industry-leading India e-receipt panel.

The partnership combines Vumonic's proprietary e-receipt technology and extensive India panel with DataBurning's established distribution network and client relationships. Financial institutions and corporations will now have exclusive access to granular spending data covering over 270 companies across India's rapidly growing digital economy.

This landmark partnership brings Vumonic's high-frequency, low-latency e-receipt data to investment professionals for the first time. The dataset, delivered with industry-leading accuracy through Vumonic's proprietary processing technology, is designed to meet the exacting standards of hedge funds, quantitative investors, private equity firms, venture capital groups, and major investment banks seeking visibility into India's dynamic market.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in alternative data on the Indian market," said Gabriel Appleton, Co-founder of Vumonic Datalabs. "By combining our comprehensive e-receipt technology and data with DataBurning's market reach, we're providing unprecedented visibility into spending patterns across India's digital economy."

This marks the first time Vumonic's powerful e-receipt data is being made available to financial firms, following years of development and validation. The company's extensive panel and proprietary parsing technology have until now been reserved for select enterprise clients and internal research.

Vumonic's e-receipt panel offers transaction-level insights for major platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, and hundreds more Indian companies. The data provides valuable signals for investors and brands looking to understand market share, growth trends, and spending behavior.

"We've been searching for a partner that could deliver reliable, granular e-receipt data on India's digital economy," said Joyce Xiang, Co-President of DataBurning's Finance Business Group. "Vumonic's e-receipt panel offers the scale, accuracy, and coverage institutional investors demand for making data-driven investment and strategic decisions."

The partnership delivers several key benefits tailored specifically for institutional investors:·          

- Institutional-Grade Signal Quality: Transaction data with demonstrated correlation to company performance metrics, ideal for investment modeling

- Ultra-Low Latency: Data delivered with minimal lag, critical for time-sensitive investment strategies

- Comprehensive Coverage: Transaction-level data for over 270 companies, covering both public equities and private market opportunities

- Multi-Frequency Options: Data available in daily, weekly, or monthly cadences to match various investment horizons

- Ethical Data Collection: All data collected with explicit user consent and properly anonymized

"Vumonic's technology can consistently process millions of complex e-receipts daily with 99.9% accuracy, providing the reliability that institutional investors require," added Appleton. "Our panel's scale and depth offer unprecedented visibility into transaction patterns across India's most dynamic sectors."

As part of the collaboration, the companies will jointly host regular webinars showcasing market insights and trends derived from the data. Investors interested in the webinar could register on Databurning website.

Founded in 2018, Vumonic has established itself as a leader in e-receipt technology, processing billions of transactions annually while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. The company's proprietary parsing and enrichment technology transforms raw receipt data into structured intelligence.

DataBurning, founded in early 2019 and backed by SoftBank Asia, and IDG Capital, has quickly becomes Asia's premier provider of alternative data and digital solutions for financial institutions and corporations. By harnessing AI and other innovative technologies, DataBurning's highly skilled data-science and analyst team turn data into actionable insights, and commentary and fundamental analysis to enhance client’s decision-making.

Financial institutions and corporations interested in accessing Vumonic's India e-receipt data should contact DataBurning for more information.

Website: https://www.databurning.com/en/

Email: market@databurning.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DataBurning
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Advertising, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DataBurning and Vumonic Announce Strategic Partnership for India E-Receipt Data  
Apr 29, 2025 18:13 HKT/SGT
HydroFleet Propels Hydrogen Revolution Forward With HTWO Logistics Collaboration in Savannah, GA  
Apr 29, 2025 18:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony of Large Car Ferry KEYAKI in Shimonoseki  
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 4:24:00 PM
Open Dialogue 'Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth' Launches at Russia National Centre  
Apr 29, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
The Apipatana Foundation Donates S$50,000 to Support Lower-Income Students in Singapore  
Apr 29, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's April lifestyle fairs open today
  
Apr 29, 2025 12:42 HKT/SGT
Melbourne's Deputy Lord Mayor shares city's path forward at PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) launch  
Apr 29, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Azurite Medical and Wellness Launches Revolutionary Luxury Surgical Retreat Concept in Global Medical Tourism Market  
Apr 29, 2025 02:09 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference Open Today  
Apr 28, 2025 19:22 HKT/SGT
Hung Fook Tong Partners with Nutribite to Launch AI-Powered Personalised Healthy Meal Service  
Apr 28, 2025 15:51 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
HODL
14  -  15   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       