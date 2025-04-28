

Key Highlights: Overall hiring activity in the Philippines grows by 11% year-on-year as of March 2025.

Month-on-month hiring activity experiences an 8% decline.

Hospitality & Travel sector leads annual hiring growth with a 37% increase.

Education and IT & Telecom sectors see year-on-year hiring slowdown of 13% and 8% respectively. MANILA, Apr 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Jobs platform, foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), today released the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) for the Philippines, highlighting a significant 11% annual growth in hiring activities, despite an 8% month-on-month decline in March 2025 The monthly hiring trends reflect seasonal hiring slowdowns post-year-end recruitment drives, budgetary realignments, and cautious hiring sentiment amid evolving economic conditions. Commenting on the Philippines’ job market trends, V Suresh, CEO of foundit, stated, “The continued growth in hiring activity reflects the resilience of the Philippine job market and its steady economic recovery. Key sectors such as Hospitality & Travel, Logistics, and BFSI are driving this momentum. Despite short-term fluctuations, the overall outlook remains positive, with companies strategically focusing on roles that strengthen operational efficiency and enable long-term expansion.” Hospitality & Travel Sector Drives Industry Hiring Growth; Education Sector Faces Challenges The Hospitality & Travel sector emerged as the top-performing industry, reporting a 37% year-on-year hiring increase, driven by rising tourist arrivals, infrastructure investments, and supportive governmental policies aimed at bolstering tourism. Logistics, Courier/Freight/Transportation, and Shipping sectors closely followed with 31% annual hiring growth, supported by investments in distribution centres and fleet management. Conversely, the Education sector experienced a 13% year-on-year decline in hiring demand. Similarly, the IT and Telecom sectors recorded an 8% decrease, reflecting cautious employer sentiment amid global economic uncertainties and tech investment realignments. Other sectors demonstrating strong hiring demand annually include BFSI (+13%), Healthcare (+12%), Advertising, Market Research, Public Relations, Media, and Entertainment (+10%), and Engineering, Construction, and Real Estate (+7%). More modest growth was seen in BPO/ITES (+4%), Production/Manufacturing (+3%), Consumer Goods/FMCG (+2%), and Retail (+2%). Purchase and Logistics Professionals in Highest Demand From a functional perspective, Purchase/Logistics/Supply Chain roles lead the pack with 36% annual hiring surge, fuelled by expanding operations, supply chain efficiency demands, and significant investments in logistics infrastructure. Sales & Business Development professionals saw 28% growth in demand, alongside Engineering/Production/Real Estate roles at 10%, driven by infrastructure projects and growing market opportunities. However, Software, Hardware, and Telecom professionals experienced a 14% decline in recruitment demand year-on-year, indicative of cautious hiring amid shifting technological priorities and global economic concerns. Moderate increases in hiring were observed for Medical Roles (+10%), Marketing & Communications (+9%), Hospitality Roles (+8%), HR & Admin (+7%), and Finance & Accounts (+6%). Customer Service roles remained stable with no significant annual change (0%). The foundit Insights Tracker is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by jobs platform, foundit. Based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets, the foundit Insights Tracker (FIT) presents a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity nationwide. Timeframe for the Report The timeframe for the fit data is March 2024 to March 2025. About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my |www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | http://www.foundit.hk| www.foundit.id For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

