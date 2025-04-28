

HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Hung Fook Tong is pleased to announce its partnership with data-driven healthy meal brand Nutribite to launch Hong Kong’s first personalised meal service that integrates traditional Chinese wellness wisdom with cutting-edge AI technology. It delivers customised nutritional meal plans for customers, offering a healthy version of “two-dish rice" featuring carefully selected fresh ingredients and nutritionally balanced dish combinations. This service elevates the popular “two-dish rice" into a convenient, science-backed and delicious meal option, redefining healthy eating. Since its establishment in 1986, Hung Fook Tong has remained steadfast to its motto “Naturally Made, Wholeheartedly Good”. Based on traditional Chinese herbal wellness wisdom and embracing both tradition and innovation, the company is committed to offering customers wellness soups, herbal teas, and a diverse range of healthy products. As a pioneer in data-driven healthy meals, Nutribite leverages advanced technology to precisely quantify key nutritional components and calorie data of each food item, providing customers with healthy food options. Now powered by DeepSeek's AI technology, it has realised the transformation from data-driven analytics to intelligent, personalised decision-making. The meal service, launched in partnership between Hung Fook Tong and Nutribite, pioneers the integration of AI technology with nutritional science and traditional Chinese wellness wisdom, offering customers a brand new personalised healthy eating experience. Customers can simply enter their personal information (such as age, height and weight), dietary preferences and health needs on the platform. DeepSeek will then use this data to generate personalised healthy meal plans, including Nutribite meal boxes that are precisely curated to meet individual health needs, and a variety of Hung Fook Tong wellness products that are tailored to the customer's physical condition, saving them the hassle of meal planning. Real-time interactive features also allow customers to adjust their dietary recommendations at any time. Hung Fook Tong offers a fully personalised service, from the design of nutritional meals to their precise delivery, making healthy eating a part of everyday life. Currently, customers can place orders through Hung Fook Tong's "JIKA CLUB" mobile app and pick up their meals at its designated stores in Hong Kong. Boasting a vast retail network of over 100 stores, Hung Fook Tong is the largest herbal retailer in Hong Kong in terms of retail network size, with over 50% of its outlets located at MTR stations. This allows customers to conveniently access its wellness products and Nutribite meal pick-up services. From 28 April to 31 May, 2025, customers will enjoy a 10% discount on meals ordered via this service. Dr. Ricky Szeto, CEO and Executive Director of Hung Fook Tong, stated, “As a modern wellness concept food and beverage enterprise, Hung Fook Tong is committed to integrating traditional Chinese herbal wellness wisdom with innovative technology to offer customers high-quality, diverse products and services that meet their various needs for healthy diets. This strategic partnership with Nutribite leverages advanced AI technology to provide customers with a brand-new healthy eating experience, marking a significant breakthrough in the group's digital transformation. Together, we look forward to creating a new blueprint for healthy eating in the market and injecting new momentum into the group's development.” Mr. Wei Qiang, the founder of Nutribite, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Nutribite has been dedicated to driving innovation in data-driven healthy meal management and developing customised healthy meal solutions catering to various scenarios. We are pleased to partner with Hung Fook Tong to integrate elements of traditional Chinese wellness wisdom into our healthy meal offerings, marking an important step in deepening our presence in the healthy catering market. We look forward to a close collaboration that will create more innovative value to the market and reshape the future of healthy eating.” Click to download images: https://bit.ly/44yMMSG Access Meal ordering platform (mobile only) via JIKA CLUB: Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/hk/app/%E9%B4%BB%E7%A6%8F%E5%A0%82/id509466853?l=en-GB Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hungfooktong.hft&pcampaignid=web_share Designated stores for self-pickup: https://bit.ly/3Gp0aPf About Hung Fook Tong (Stock Code: 1446) Established in 1986 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in July 2014, Hung Fook Tong is a modern wellness concept food and beverage enterprise, offering a wide range of additive-free healthy food products for more than 35 years. Currently, it has over 100 retail shops in Hong Kong, thus it is the top retailer of Chinese herbal products in Hong Kong in terms of the number of retail shops. To capture the growth potential of the huge consumer market in Mainland China, the Group's long shelf-life drinks and fresh drinks are sold to third party retailers and distributors covering a number of cities in Mainland China. Website: www.hungfooktong.com About Nutribite Nutribite is an innovative Hong Kong healthy catering brand that combines DeepSeek’s core AI algorithm with a digital nutrition database to create its "AI Healthy Meal" smart catering solution. Each meal box is labelled with key nutritional information, including calories, protein, fat, carbohydrates and dietary fibre, giving consumers complete transparency about what and how much they are eating. Nutribite has developed four unique core pillars of quantitative nutritional science, home-style flavours, AI personalisation, and automated service. Leveraging Japanese flash-freezing technology and its comprehensive cold chain logistics network in Hong Kong, Nutribite ensures the daily delivery of fresh and nutritious meals. With over 70 dishes developed by its team of renowned Asian chefs, Nutribite makes healthy meals no longer bland.





