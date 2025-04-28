

- The Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) and Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) commence today for three days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

- Some 330 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing more than 600 brands and intellectual properties (IPs) will be attending HKILS

- ALC features nearly 20 international licensing industry experts to discuss the latest global licensing trends, sustainable licensing models, immersive art and technology applications, and IP innovations

- The event features more than 30 panda-themed IPs, with the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau and two Egyptian museums participating for the first time

-“Hong Kong Licensing Force” is a new exhibition zone showcasing design and IP projects from multiple Hong Kong universities. HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 22nd Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) and the 14th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), commence today for three days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over 330 exhibitors from around the world are showcasing more than 600 brands and intellectual properties (IPs) at HKILS. At the concurrent ALC, nearly 20 international licensing industry experts will explore key industry topics. Both these events foster cross-sector and cross-industry collaboration, enhance the commercial value of IP, and expand the IP trading ecosystem, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a regional IP and licensing trading hub. Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said at the opening ceremony: “These two flagship events reflect the continued growth and vitality of the global licensing sector. Thanks to our world-class experience and talents, robust legal protections, proximity to growth markets and a new generation of consumers, Hong Kong is an established IP and licensing trading hub. HKILS provides a vibrant platform for the city’s emerging creative talents who are developing new IPs.” ALC focuses on trending topics, including how classic character and cultural heritage IPs can preserve their original spirit while staying relevant. Ms Fong added that ALC will include the enduring stories of truly iconic and globally appealing characters such as the Peanuts gang and the Smurfs, and explore the potential of these IPs to further develop their reach and appeal in the ever-changing marketplace. The conference will also take a deep dive into the rich cultural heritage of China and Egypt, two of the world’s most historic civilisations, and how such timeless IP create fresh connections and generate new experiences in today’s world. HKILS and ALC welcomed Raistlin Lau, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Acting Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. Mr Lau remarked: “Brands and Intellectual Property has been proven as the cornerstone of the creative industry. The annual Hong Kong International Licensing Show is the flagship event in Asia that gathers global license sources and brand representatives in Hong Kong to explore infinite business opportunities with licensees, licensing agents and traders. In the three-day fair, among the 330 exhibitors are 43 Hong Kong emerging design companies which will showcase their licensable designs in Hong Kong Pavillion, which is one of the CreateSmart Initiative projects supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.” Panda-themed IPs and museums and cultural institutions from the mainland at both events Hong Kong’s pandas have welcomed local and international visitors, giving the local economy a significant boost. HKILS features over 30 panda-themed IPs, including Ocean Park Hong Kong’s panda family IP, featuring “Ying Ying”, “Le Le”, “Elder Sister”, and “Little Brother”. For the first time, HKILS welcomes the Egyptian Museum Cairo and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation. The Mainland China Pavilion features over 30 museums and cultural institutions including Prince Kung’s Palace Museum and 14 prominent museums led by Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, including the Capital Museum, China, Confucian Temple and the Imperial College Museum and Natural History Museum of China, showcasing Beijing's rich historical and cultural resources and continuously enhancing the internationalisation of its cultural and creative museums. “Hong Kong Licensing Force” supports young talent This year’s HKILS introduces the “Hong Kong Licensing Force”, aimed at nurturing original brands and IPs. The zone features 15 IPs from students at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, covering areas such as environmental protection, cultural conservation and social development. Through diverse media applications, including AR and VR experiences, these projects present the innovative thoughts of the new generation. Another initiative supporting local creative design is the Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme, sponsored by the HKSAR Government’s Cultural and the Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) which returns to the Licensing Show with more than 40 local designers. Classic IPs Reveal Strategies for Sustained Popularity For ALC, Maarten Weck, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships & Licensing of WildBrain and Tim Erickson, Executive Vice President, Peanuts Worldwide & WildBrain Brands, shared the sophisticated strategies that keep Peanuts popular and loved across generations during Snoopy's 75th Anniversary: The Beagle that Captured Our Hearts. WildBrain is Peanuts IP owner. Mr Weck said: “Brands are global, but executions need to be local. Consumers nowadays want to be surprised by diverse and different offerings, including brand collaborations. We need to think outside the box about which brands could benefit from working with you, and vice versa. That is something consumers really focus on.” ALC hosted a China Opportunity sharing session, focusing on the potential and opportunities within the cultural industry on the mainland. In the China Opportunity (1) - Hong Kong’s Unique Position to Take Chinese Cultural IP Global session were Lichao Zhang, Chairman of Beijing National Library Innovative Cultural Relics Protection Technology and General Manager of Beijing National Library Innovative Cultural Service, Pan Wei, Deputy Director of Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum (Xiannongtan) and Gabriel Kwong, Ocean Park Hong Kong’s Panda IP Creator and Co-Founder of Air World Limited. During the session, the speakers analysed how Hong Kong’s unique role as a “super connector” in creating cultural symbols with both Chinese characteristics and international appeal, facilitating cultural exports. The conference also specially invited Wan Pin Chu, an erhuist and film composer for the Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha ” as speaker. ALC continues over the next two days with more exciting content, including a series of activities to deepen the understanding of ancient Egyptian civilisation and the commercial opportunities behind its IPs. Metavision Global Entertainment CEO Ethan Tang will join attendees tomorrow in the Licensing Academy II - The Future of Storytelling: How Technology Transforms Narrative in Immersive Art to experience VR and AR that bring new entertainment experiences and explore the development process of the VR immersive journey, "Horizon of Khufu". Dr. Ali Abdelhalim Ali, General Director of the Egyptian Museum, and Dr. Nashwa Gaber Mohamed, Deputy Executive Director of Archaeological Affairs at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation, will participate in tomorrow’s Tapping into the Timeless Allure of Ancient Egypt: Licensing Opportunities with Museums, focusing on artifacts with potential and successful commercialisation cases, sharing how museums can expand from traditional souvenir shop models into new licensing domains. Fabienne Gilles, Chief Commercial Officer of Peyo Company, and Marie Van Buggenhout, Senior Licensing Distribution Manager, will join tomorrow’s session, How to Mix Fun and Sustainability in a Smurfy Way. Representing the Smurfs, created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo (Pierre Culliford), they will share how the core values of the Smurfs can be harnessed to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices worldwide through the collaborations with the United Nations. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference are held concurrently with five other lifestyle exhibitions organised by the HKTDC, including the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, creating opportunities for cross-industry exchange and collaboration. Photo download: https://bit.ly/4lJ8Z6J Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (second right), Raistlin Lau, Hong Kong SAR Acting Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (second left), and other guests gathered at the opening of the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference. This year’s Hong Kong International Licensing Show features over 600 brands and licensing projects, bringing together top global licensors and licensing agents. Maarten Weck, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships & Licensing of WildBrain and Tim Erickson, Executive Vice President, Peanuts Worldwide & WildBrain Brands, shared the strategies that keep Peanuts popular and loved across generations in Snoopy's 75th Anniversary: The Beagle That Captured Our Hearts. ALC featured a China Opportunity session, focusing on the win-win development between China and the world and sharing the potential and opportunities in the cultural industry. This year’s HKILS introduces the “Hong Kong Licensing Force”, a new showcase from the next generation of local talent and featuring innovative thinking in design and IP, with the aim of nurturing original brands and IPs.

