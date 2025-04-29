Bangkok, Thailand--(ACN Newswire - April 28, 2025) - Azurite Medical and Wellness, founded by entrepreneur Trina Eliassen, announces the launch of its innovative medical tourism service that combines affordable cosmetic surgery with exclusive luxury aftercare experiences in Thailand, fundamentally transforming how patients approach overseas surgical procedures.



Azurite Medical and Wellness



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/249980_b94c71f2c41a5943_001full.jpg

The new venture, led by American-born Eliassen who relocated to Australia in 2005, brings together world-class surgical expertise with comprehensive pre-operative preparation and 5-star recovery accommodations, delivering premium surgical packages at up to 75% less than Western prices.

"We've created a service that addresses every aspect of the medical tourism journey," explains Trina Eliassen, Founder of Azurite Medical and Wellness. "From nutritional coaching months before surgery to luxury recovery accommodations with 24/7 nursing care, our goal is to eliminate the stress and uncertainty typically associated with overseas procedures."

The company has established an exclusive partnership with renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Theerapong, whose expertise in complex reconstructive procedures has attracted patients from across the globe. Azurite's comprehensive packages include private transportation, luxury accommodation, personalized meal plans, and round-the-clock nursing care for 9-28 days depending on procedure complexity.

What sets the Azurite approach apart is its focus on bundled surgical packages that deliver more balanced aesthetic results while maximizing value. A comprehensive facelift package including fat transfer, upper and lower blepharoplasty, and an optional surgical lip lift costs approximately AUD 17,500 through Azurite's service, compared to around AUD 75,000 for equivalent procedures in Australia.

The announcement comes as global medical tourism continues to grow, with patients increasingly seeking alternatives to high-cost procedures in Western countries. Eliassen plans to expand the Azurite service model to Turkey and Korea in the coming years, leveraging these countries' advanced medical technologies and established beauty industries. The company also has plans to launch a specialized nutrition and supplement line designed specifically for post-surgery healing to reduce scarring and infection risk.

About Azurite Medical and Wellness: Azurite Medical and Wellness is pioneering a new approach to medical tourism that combines surgical excellence with luxury recovery experiences. The company provides comprehensive support throughout the entire transformation journey, from pre-operative preparation to post-surgical care.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249980

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.