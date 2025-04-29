

SINGAPORE, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Apipatana Foundation has donated S$50,000 through the Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS)’s donor-advised fund to support children from lower-income families in Singapore. This donation qualifies for a 1-to-1 match under the SG Gives Matching Grant through the Collective for a Stronger Society (CSS) - a CFS-led initiative that consolidates resources to drive impactful social programmes. These funds will fully support a year of operational costs for CATCH THEM YOUNG’s new KidsExcel+ programme, an afterschool initiative dedicated to primary school students from households earning a per capita monthly income of S$750 or less. By ensuring sustained access to quality educational and extracurricular support, this investment directly empowers children with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed for long-term success. “I am honoured to support the KidsExcel+ programme with this inaugural donation,” said Thanit Apipatana, Founder, The Apipatana Foundation. “Many children face hurdles that go beyond the classroom, making it harder to stay on track academically. I look forward to seeing this programme support students in their studies and beyond.” "Real change doesn’t happen on its own – it happens when people come together," said Paul Tan, CEO, Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS). "We’re proud to support The Apipatana Foundation and Catch Them Young in their shared mission to uplift children’s lives. For 17 years, CFS has been a trusted partner, empowering givers like Thanit to fulfil their philanthropic purpose for good. We remain committed to advocating for a generous society and helping to build a more caring and inclusive Singapore for generations to come." The donations will benefit 650 participating lower-income students under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) ComLink+ and the Ministry of Education’s Financial Assistance Scheme this year. KidsExcel+ is an expanded version of the original KidsExcel programme, and following a successful pilot in 2024, it will fully replace the latter this year. The new programme has integrated a more holistic range of offerings to improve academic and socio-emotional development outcomes for its student intake. The KidsExcel+ programme will run for 50 weeks every year, with weekly three-hour sessions that provide academic tutoring in English, Mathematics, and Science. Beyond the core curriculum, the programme incorporates team sports to help students develop confidence, resilience, and teamwork skills, with biannual sports camps offering additional opportunities to strengthen leadership and collaboration. Students will also have access to e-resource libraries, adaptive assessments, and Android tablets with mobile connectivity – tools that allow them to learn on their own. “The generosity of our donors surpasses our expectations each year. We applaud their enthusiasm in seeing disadvantaged children succeed. According to the 2023 Household Expenditure Survey, lower-income families in Singapore spend nearly 4 times less on tuition than high-income families,” said Kevyn Sim, CEO, CATCH THEM YOUNG. “Donations like Mr Apipatana’s make it possible for us to help alleviate the burden on lower-income families by helping their children excel in school.” The KidsExcel+ programme aims for 50% of participating children to improve their academic performance in at least one subject by 15%, and for 50% of them to achieve a higher Strengths & Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) score after completing the 50 week long programme. About The Apipatana Foundation Established in November 2024, The Apipatana Foundation is a philanthropic initiative under the Community Foundation of Singapore, dedicated to funding education and community programmes that provide academic support, mentorship, and essential resources for underprivileged groups. Established by Thanit Apipatana, a Bangkok-based entrepreneur, investor, and startup advisor, The Apipatana Foundation focuses on initiatives that create direct, measurable impact. Apipatana has invested in companies such as Singapore’s Mogul.sg and Thailand’s Life Below Labs, with a portfolio spanning venture building, real estate, F&B, and sports. He actively supports projects that improve access to education and strengthen social support systems. About The Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS) The Community Foundation of Singapore empowers individuals and organisations to fulfil their philanthropic giving with purpose and impact. Our vision is to nurture a generous society of caring, inclusive and thriving communities. As specialists in Singapore’s philanthropic ecosystem, our dedicated team provides trusted guidance to help donors structure and optimise their giving based on their values and interests. We support a wide range of causes - from uplifting disadvantaged families and vulnerable children, to championing the arts, culture, and the environment. To ensure every donation makes a meaningful difference, we uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and collaborate with over 400 charity partners to drive effective, measurable impact. As at March 31, 2025, CFS has raised over S$344 million in donations, including legacy gifts, and disbursed over S$200 million to diverse charitable causes. Visit www.cf.org.sg to learn more about what we do. About CATCH THEM YOUNG and KidsExcel+ CATCH THEM YOUNG is a charity that supports children from disadvantaged profiles by trying to level the playing field. One of its key programmes is KidsExcel+, which is a sports and academic enrichment programme, comprising weekly sessions held over the year. Partnering primary schools and social agencies, each year we support 500 children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Through regular, consistent engagement, we hope to achieve sustained academic and behavioural progress in our children. KidsExcel+ aims to develop resilient, confident children with positive learning attitudes. For more details about the KidsExcel+ programme, please visit: https://www.cty.sg/kidsexcel





