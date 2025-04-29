Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 09:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Emphasizes: 'No Hajj Without a Permit'

RIYADH, Apr 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is the official government entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for regulating and overseeing the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. Its mandate includes organizing pilgrimage operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims, and enforcing relevant policies. This announcement clarifies the Ministry's position on the mandatory requirement of Hajj permits for domestic pilgrims and Hajj visas for international visitors in order to ensure an orderly and secure pilgrimage experience.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has affirmed that the performance of Hajj rituals will only be permissible through adherence to the necessary regulations and laws, specifically by obtaining a Hajj permit for domestic pilgrims and a Hajj visa for pilgrims from abroad.

The Ministry indicated that this requirement aims to foster a culture of compliance with regulations, which will, in turn, facilitate the Hajj rituals with ease and tranquility. This is being achieved in collaboration with the embassies of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, media offices, and Hajj and Umrah offices in various countries worldwide to ensure comprehensive and effective outreach.

Through its continuous efforts, the Ministry seeks to guarantee the smooth, safe, and easy performance of the Hajj pilgrimage by organizing pilgrim numbers, efficiently implementing field plans, and improving the quality of services provided to pilgrims. This contributes to enhancing the Hajj experience and achieving pilgrim satisfaction through strict adherence to the necessary permits.

For more information, visit the Ministry's official website: https://www.haj.gov.sa.

