  • Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 12:42 HKT/SGT
Source: FWD Group Holdings Limited
FWD Group extends partnership with JA Worldwide for its award-winning financial literacy programme

HONG KONG, Apr 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “FWD”) today announced a three-year extension of its partnership with JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide – a youth-focused charity and Nobel Peace Prize 2025 nominee – to reach 40,000 more students across Asia by the end of 2027 with its award-winning financial literacy programme.

The JA SparktheDream programme gives students aged from nine years old to early teens financial education that’s integrated with social and life skills. It does this via a range of engaging learning experiences such as interactive games, digital activities, and classroom sessions supported by FWD volunteers in eight markets across Asia. In the next phase from 2025-2027, the goal is to educate another 40,000 students, engage more parents and teachers, and introduce new programmes to foster mental health resilience skills.

Cathy Knezevic, Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, FWD Group said, “Children are the most important asset any community has – they’re our inspiration, future leaders and innovators. We know that financial literacy helps people to make better decisions for their future, empowering them to celebrate living. It’s also an important enabler for long-term economic and social development in the community. That’s why we’re delighted to continue our partnership with JA. We want to help more children to gain these skills early in life, to support their well-being later in life.”

From 2022-2024, the FWD Group partnership with JA Asia Pacific – the regional operating centre of JA Worldwide – reached more than 37,000 students, exceeding the initial target by 49 per cent. Among participants, 88 per cent gained an understanding of money's role in daily life, while 80 per cent developed a greater awareness of community needs. Over 1,650 students also participated in the JA SparktheDream Social Challenge where they put their new skills and creativity into practice to solve real-world challenges in their communities.

Asheesh Advani, Chief Executive Officer, JA Worldwide said, “Our partnership with FWD has provided tens of thousands of students with access to practical and impactful financial education. As we embark on this next phase, we look forward to deepening our impact and enabling even more young people to become financially capable and socially conscious individuals.” 

FWD Group co-created the JA SparktheDream programme with JA, successfully piloted it in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore in 2022 and expanded it to eight markets – Hong Kong SAR; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; and Vietnam – in its first three years from 2022-2024. The programme included almost 900 classes, supported by over 800 FWD employee volunteers.

JA SparktheDream was recognised with a Silver Award in the 2023 Investor and Financial Education Awards from the Investor and Financial Education Council in Hong Kong SAR; a Bronze Stevie® Award at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards 2024 for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility in the Philippines; and a Special Mention in the 2024 Bisnis Indonesia Corporate Social Responsibility Awards in Indonesia.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 30 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD’s customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. For more information, please visit www.fwd.com

About JA Asia Pacific

JA Asia Pacific, a regional operating centre of JA Worldwide, empowers young people with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities—and to actively shape it. As the voice of a region that holds 60% of the world’s youth, JA Asia Pacific delivers real-world learning in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship—preparing young people not just for the jobs of tomorrow, but to create them. With a network spanning 17 countries and territories, we connect students to the global economy through hands-on experiences that spark innovation, grow resilience, and build purpose-driven leadership. Backed by over a century of global impact, JA is building the future of work, one young person at a time.

To learn more, visit jaasiapacific.org or follow on social media @JAAsiaPacific

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world's largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide provides hands on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health. By partnering with 700,000+ business volunteers and teachers in 118 countries, JA Worldwide delivers more than 19 million student experiences each year—leveraging our scale, expertise, and passion to build a boundless future for the next generation. Visit jaworldwide.org

