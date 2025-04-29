Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thursday, 1 May 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sensiba LLP
Sensiba Acquires AssuranceLab to Fuel Innovation in Global Cybersecurity and Risk Assurance

SAN RAMON, CA AND SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sensiba LLP, a Top-75 U.S. accounting and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AssuranceLab Pty. Ltd., a high-growth cybersecurity audit and risk assurance firm headquartered in Australia, with operations across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This milestone expands Sensiba's international reach and deepens its security, privacy, and compliance framework capabilities. Together, the combined firm now supports over 2,300 startup and technology-driven enterprise clients worldwide-providing streamlined, high-quality audits across more than 15 compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, HIPAA, CSA STAR, and HITRUST.

"We're honored to welcome AssuranceLab to Sensiba. Their reputation in the market is well-earned, driven by innovation, credibility, and a commitment to raising the bar for cybersecurity audits. What makes this such a strong fit is the alignment across our values and client service philosophies, as well as our vision for the future," said John Sensiba, managing partner at Sensiba.

"Both of our firms have built deep relationships with startups and technology companies, businesses that increasingly recognize how cyber threats, ESG risk, and privacy concerns impact investor confidence, market relevance, and talent retention in a global landscape. AssuranceLab's technology-forward approach and entrepreneurial spirit will be central to how we continue supporting clients with the insight, scale, and expertise they need for rapid growth."

Both firms are Certified B Corporations, with a shared commitment to responsible business practices, transparency, and fostering healthy communities. This acquisition brings a broader range of services, including cybersecurity consulting and penetration testing, while maintaining a client-centric, tech-enabled audit experience that both teams are known for.

"We're excited to take this next step in AssuranceLab's journey," said Paul Wenham, cofounder and co-CEO of AssuranceLab and now a Sensiba partner. "Sensiba shares our client-first and technology-led approach to client service, and their people radiate the kind of values we deeply respect. Joining Sensiba gives us a platform to bring our innovative programs, audit models, and tech to a broader audience, and to have more impact as our clients navigate increasingly complex assurance and compliance challenges."

"What excites us most about coming together with Sensiba is the opportunity to build on our tech-forward foundation while tapping into new expertise, geographies, and ideas," said Nicholas Lew Ton, cofounder and co-CEO of AssuranceLab and now a Sensiba partner. "The compliance and risk landscape is changing rapidly, and clients value innovation as we lead the next wave of modern, meaningful audits."

Clients will continue working with their existing teams, and there will be no reintroductions or disruptions to service. What's new is the expanded scale, broader framework coverage, and global footprint across The Americas, APAC, and EMEA to better support their cross-border compliance needs and demonstrate their commitment to data security and privacy.

About AssuranceLab

AssuranceLab is a modern cybersecurity audit and advisory firm, serving hundreds of fast-growing digital businesses worldwide. Headquartered in Australia, the firm offers streamlined, tech-enabled compliance services across global frameworks. AssuranceLab is a Certified B Corp, recognized for its people-first culture and commitment to excellence. Learn more at AssuranceLab.cpa.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across The Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.â€¯As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

Contact:
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager
925-271-8700 x7166
mstevens@sensiba.com

