Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Monday, 5 May 2025, 22:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Northway Biotech
Northway Biotech Launches Full-Service Viral Clearance Studies, Delivering Results Faster Than Industry Standards
With six newly established, identical BSL-2 laboratories now operational, biologics CDMO Northway Biotech can conduct VCS programs for up to six clients simultaneously, significantly alleviating current market bottlenecks

VILNIUS, LT, May 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) -  Northway Biotech, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the expansion of its protein-based and gene therapy service offerings with the addition of Viral Clearance Studies (VCS) capabilities. This strategic growth follows the opening of Northway Biotech's new Gene Therapy Center with dedicated cGMP facilities for virus-related projects.

With six newly established, identical BSL-2 laboratories now operational, Northway Biotech can conduct VCS programs for up to six clients simultaneously, significantly alleviating current market bottlenecks. Additionally, the company has expanded its capabilities to perform GMP-compliant manufacturing and testing under BSL-3 conditions, further strengthening its service offering across gene therapy and broader biologics development.

Viral Clearance Studies are now offered both as part of Northway Biotech's integrated CDMO programs and as a standalone service. This flexibility allows external clients to access VCS expertise independently, without requiring a manufacturing agreement.

Accelerated Delivery Timelines - Over One Month Faster Than Industry

Leveraging expanded infrastructure and integrated analytical capabilities, Northway Biotech is positioned to deliver Viral Clearance Studies substantially faster than the current industry standard. Comprehensive studies, assessing viral removal and inactivation, can now be completed with final regulatory-compliant reporting in under 10 weeks from initiation of project design when two model viruses are employed, and within 12 weeks when four model viruses are used.

"Our expansion into Viral Clearance Studies is a natural extension of our CDMO services, enabling us to manage these critical studies in-house and significantly reduce project timelines for our clients," said Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO of Northway Biotech. "By investing in state-of-the-art BSL-2 and BSL-3 facilities, expanding technical capabilities, and further strengthening our scientific teams, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality VCS data faster - a key advantage for clients advancing through clinical development and regulatory approval."

For more information on Northway Biotech's Viral Clearance Study processes, service offerings, and delivery timelines, please complete the contact form to connect with the Northway Biotech team.

About Northway Biotech - https://www.northwaybiotech.com

Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced and professional team executes projects at every stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company's extensive expertise and vertically integrated service offering enables rapid execution of multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development, and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately owned company founded in 2004 and operates locations in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, MA, USA.

Media & Business Contact:

bd@northwaybiotech.com

Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis
CEO and Chairman of the Board
Northway Biotech
vladas.bumelis@northwaybiotech.com

Contact Information
Vladas Bumelis
CEO and Chairman of the Board
vladas.bumelis@northwaybiotech.com

SOURCE: Northway Biotech




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Northway Biotech
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Northway Biotech
Mar 4, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Micreos Pharmaceuticals Partners With Biologics CDMO Northway Biotech for Its Engineered Endolysin Therapeutic Manufacturing Program
Feb 4, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mallia Therapeutics and Northway Biotech Announce Partnership for the Manufacturing of Soluble CD83 Protein for Hair Loss Treatment
Aug 1, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
iTolerance, Inc. and Northway Biotech Announce Partnership Agreement for Manufacturing of Streptavidin-FasL Fusion Protein for Innovative iTOL-100 Immunomodulatory Technology
May 25, 2023 00:20 HKT/SGT
Northway Biotech Set to Launch Advanced Microbial and Mammalian GMP Facilities in Massachusetts
May 17, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
tiakis Biotech AG and Northway Biotech: Successful Tech Transfer and Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities for Tiprelestat
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       