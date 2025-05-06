

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, May 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, has achieved four second-highest scores across five Use Cases, evaluated in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report. This report, a companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant™, assesses the vendors of the SCP solutions evaluated in this research. This recognition follows OMP's recent position as highest on the Ability to Execute axis in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions - marking the tenth consecutive time OMP is named a Leader. Consistent strength across real-world planning challenges The Critical Capabilities report evaluates 20 vendors on 15 key capabilities across five SCP Use Cases. We believe OMP's scores, particularly in supply planning, decision/plan alignment, and the breadth of resource types, demonstrate its strong performance in these critical areas. "Supply chains today need real solutions that deliver measurable impact, and this report validates our ability to do just that," says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. "Unison Planning™ stands out in end-to-end multi-enterprise planning and decision/plan alignment, two capabilities essential in today's fast-moving landscape. It enables smart, fast, and unified decision-making in complex environments." Unison PlanningTM: enabling real-time, data-driven decisions OMP's Unison Planning™ is an open, cloud-native, and AI-driven platform that supports supply chain planning across all layers, from strategic to operational, and from supply to demand. Designed for agility and resilience, it enables real-time collaboration, optimization, and response. "By embedding generative AI and explainable AI (XAI) into every layer of the platform - from data-driven forecasting to scenario management - we empower planners to adapt with speed and intelligence," adds Tom Wouters, Chief Product Officer at OMP." Proven performance, global trust "We believe recognition in both the Magic Quadrant and the Critical Capabilities reports underscores our ability to execute and to deliver real business value," concludes Kurt Gillis, Chief Industry & Commercial Officer at OMP. "It reflects our deep industry expertise, which allows us to develop real solutions for industry-specific challenges. We're proud to help global leaders across industries turn complexity into a competitive edge." Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, et. Al, 14 April 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, et. Al, 14 April 2025 Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Contact Information

