

LONDON, May 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A new report released today by the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) reveals widespread knowledge gaps, inequities in access, and critical systemic barriers impeding the global fight against hepatitis delta. Also known as hepatitis D, hepatitis delta is a severe liver disease affecting an estimated 12 million people worldwide. It occurs in people living with hepatitis B, leads to faster disease progression, and significantly increases the risk of liver cancer and death. The Hepatitis Delta Global Landscape Survey collected responses from 583 individuals across 102 countries, providing the most comprehensive picture to date of global stakeholder perspectives on awareness, testing, and treatment access around hepatitis delta. Key Findings: There are pronounced regional variations in reported availability and accessibility of hepatitis delta testing and treatment.

Even where hepatitis delta testing and treatment are reported to be available, accessibility remains a significant challenge.

Both direct and indirect costs are reported as considerable barriers to equitable access to hepatitis delta treatment and care.

There are pronounced gaps in knowledge and awareness of hepatitis delta reported by all stakeholders with pronounced regional variations.

Lack of knowledge is reported as the most common barrier to both testing and treatment.

A third of respondents did not feel sufficiently informed to identify the barriers to hepatitis delta testing and treatment.

HCPs reported low levels of training around hepatitis delta, and most expressed a clear interest in further education. "These findings highlight an urgent need for coordinated action to scale up hepatitis delta education, diagnosis, and care," said Cary James, CEO of WHA. "Without informed providers, empowered communities, and accessible health services, millions will remain undiagnosed and untreated." Calls to Action: Increase both availability and accessibility of testing and treatment for hepatitis delta in health systems.

Address the issues of direct and indirect costs of testing and treatment to increase engagement by communities.

Adopt testing policies to follow WHO recommendations on reflex testing for hepatitis delta.

Inform people living with hepatitis B of the need to test for hepatitis delta through culturally competent awareness campaigns.

Provide more robust training on hepatitis delta to healthcare professionals throughout their career progression.

Increase provision of knowledge and awareness programmes for community-based organisations and policymakers.

Implement skills-building programmes for community-based organisations so they can better advocate to policymakers and public health officials for greater access to testing, treatment and care. Download the full report: www.worldhepatitisalliance.org/hepatitis-d-survey Note to Editors: For further information or interview requests contact: Cary James, Chief Executive, World Hepatitis AllianceEmail: contact@worldhepatitisalliance.org About WHA: The World Hepatitis Alliance is an international network of 400 civil society and community organisations across more than 100 countries. It is dedicated to harnessing the power of people living with viral hepatitis to drive its elimination. At WHA, member organisations are the cornerstone of the alliance, working collaboratively to combat hepatitis through advocacy, capacity building, and awareness-raising efforts. WHA also holds countries accountable to their commitments to elimination, fostering action by partnering with a diverse range of organisations worldwide, from local civil society groups to ministries of health and global institutions. www.worldhepatitisalliance.org SOURCE: World Hepatitis Alliance





