Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
WIKA Reduces Debt by Rp1.47 Trillion, Improves Bond Rating in Q1-2025

JAKARTA, May 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The construction industry is under pressure by challenging global economic conditions. This is reflected by new contracts secured by PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) of only Rp2.16 trillion, which is lower compared to the same period the previous year. However, the Company booked Rp4.84 trillion in sales, comprising Rp3.11 trillion from non-joint operation projects (Proyek Non-Kerjasama Operasi) and Rp1.73 trillion from joint operation projects (Proyek Kerjasama Operasi, “KSO”).

Sales were mainly generated from the building and infrastructure segment, EPC, construction-related industries, and real estate property. The sales achievement enabled WIKA to book a gross profit of Rp393.46 billion, of which Rp231.33 billion came from non-KSO projects and the remainder from KSO projects.

WIKA’s consistent restructuring efforts have successfully reduced debts on its balance sheet to financial institutions and business partners by Rp1.47 trillion in Q1-2025 compared with 2024.

These positive achievements were also followed by proposals that were approved by bondholders, especially for the Wijaya Karya Shelf Registration Bond II Phase II Year 2022. This reflects stakeholders’ support for the Company’s ongoing restructuring plans. As a result of the approval, the credit rating agency, PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (PEFINDO), upgraded WIKA’s Shelf Registration Bond II Phase II Year 2022 Series A rating from idD to idCCC. However, the Company must seek support from sukukholders of the Wijaya Karya Shelf Registration Sukuk Mudharabah II Phase II Year 2022 to approve the proposals presented, which are part of the Company’s restructuring plans.

“The Company expresses its deepest appreciation for the trust and support given by stakeholders. The ongoing restructuring plans are not only focused on improving our financial structure but also on strengthening our fundamentals and operations to attain greater excellence and maintain business sustainability,” said Agung BW, President Director of WIKA.

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA]

Contact: 
Mahendra Vijaya
Sekretaris Perusahaan
Email: mahendra.v@wikamail.id 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Construct, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
May 6, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Wins Two Prestigious ESG Awards for Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Mar 14, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Probowangi Toll Road Package 3 Reaches 74.9% Completion, WIKA Supports Logistics Efficiency and National Connectivity
Mar 13, 2025 11:30 HKT/SGT
WEGE & DEX Launch Netro: Indonesia's Groundbreaking Net-Zero Smart Modular Home Concept
Mar 27, 2023 13:50 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Sales of Rp21.48 Trillion, 20.6% Growth YoY
Feb 2, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
WEGE Secures Project to Construct Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs Office Complex at IKN
Nov 15, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Achieves Rp865 Billion Operating Income
Sept 2, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Sales of Rp7.18 Trillion in Q2-2022
June 20, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
PEFINDO Affirms idA Rating for WIKA
Mar 21, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Rp17.81 Trillion in 2021 Sales, 7.7% Higher Than 2020; Positive Recovery Indicator in 2021
Mar 31, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
WIKA Books Positive Performance amid Pandemic
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       