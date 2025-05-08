

Reno, NV, May 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - WMH proudly unveils the United States' first fully integrated Technology Complex in Reno,Nevada, a historic $6.5 billion investment in American manufacturing that stands as a testament to President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance's unwavering commitment to restoring U.S. industrial prominence. This state-of-the-art facility will produce 100% domestically sourced semiconductor wafers, solar cell wafers, cutting-edge energy storage systems, and high-efficiency Heterojunction (HJT) Bifacial Solar Modules, while pioneering one of the world's most advanced aerospace research programs in collaboration with MIT and other leading institutions. Aligned with current administration's 6417- 6418 45X advanced manufacturing production tax credits (MPTC), Made in America, and Build America, Buy America (BABA) initiatives, the WMH Technology Complex embodies our fervent dedication to revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, strengthening national security, and driving sustainable economic prosperity. By leveraging pro-manufacturing and energy independence policies such as tax incentives, tariffs on foreign imports, regulatory streamlining, workforce development, and critical mineral access WMH ensures a resilient, self-sufficient supply chain, positioning the U.S. as the global leader in critical technology and aerospace sectors. This advanced technology complex is a beacon of American ingenuity, proudly showcasing our love for domestic manufacturing and our commitment to America, inspiring a brighter future for generations. Why WMH Will Lead as America's Premier Producer of Semiconductors, Solar Wafers, Energy Storage, and Aerospace Innovation. WMH is poised to redefine U.S. leadership in advanced manufacturing and aerospace through a vertically integrated, 100% domestic supply chain, producing: Semiconductor Wafers: Ultra-pure silicon wafers with defect rates below 0.01%, optimized for AI, 5G, and automotive applications (3nm-5nm process nodes), leveraging 99.8% pure silica for superior performance.

Solar Cell Wafers and HJT Bifacial Modules: Photovoltaic cells with 25% energy conversion efficiency and HJT modules (600-770W, 24.6% efficiency) for utility-scale and commercial applications, optimized for 400-1100nm wavelengths.

PerovHybrid Helix Energy Storage System (PHESS) Novexion Q12: A patented battery system with ~1.8-minute recharge (100C rate), 955.7-1276 Wh/kg energy density, and 20 kW/kg power density, revolutionizing microgrid, utility-scale, EV, satellite, and military applications.

Aerospace Research and Development: In partnership with MIT, WMH will establish a world-class aerospace program to develop next-generation propulsion systems, fusion reactors, and advanced PHESS-based power systems for satellites and military applications, supported by a gifted program for young engineers and astrophysicists. The $6.5 billion investment across three phases will build domestic production capacity, expand our integrated campus, and create a hub for technological innovation. Our partnership with MB Rail, led by CEO Avory Beggs, a trailblazing second-generation leader, enhances logistics through a USA-made rail network, aligning with our current administration's focus on domestic infrastructure. Kristen Island, Director of Procurement, drives BABA-compliant sourcing, while Roderick Grier, Director of Civil and Structural Engineering, leverages American engineering to achieve global benchmarks. "Our engineering prowess, rooted in American resolve, builds a future where every wafer, cell, module, and propulsion system embodies the strength of our nation," Grier stated, encapsulating WMH's mission. This synergy, fueled by our passion for American manufacturing excellence, positions WMH as a global leader. Strategic Alignment with Trump and Vance's Manufacturing and Energy Policies MADE IN THE USA Partner & Strategic manufacturer Solarix VA, USA Builds Partnership with WMH, Due to the Domestic Supply Chain Needs of the U.S. Clean Energy Sector In the face of growing urgency to re-shore and secure America's clean energy supply chain, Solarix (VA, USA) and WMH have forged a powerful partnership grounded in shared values, complementary expertise, and a bold industrial vision. This strategic alignment unites Solarix's leadership in U.S.-made HJT solar modules with WMH's fully integrated, domestic technology complex-creating a vertically aligned solution for solar, semiconductor, and energy storage components. By combining our engineering talent, production capabilities, and American manufacturing spirit, Solarix and WMH are answering the nation's call for energy security, domestic job creation, and resilient infrastructure. info@solarix.group Current administration's policies have been pivotal in enabling WMH's $6.5 billion project, creating an ecosystem where American manufacturing and innovation thrive: These policies, championed by the current administration, foster thousands of high-skill jobs, eliminate foreign supply chain vulnerabilities, and cement U.S. leadership in semiconductors, renewable energy, energy storage, and aerospace. WMH stands shoulder-to-shoulder with their "Made in the USA" mission, honoring their vision for a manufacturing renaissance that ensures prosperity for American workers, communities, and future generations. Technical Excellence and Innovation Ultra-Pure Raw Materials WMH's proprietary access to 99.8% pure silica (0.02% impurities), sourced from U.S. mines under the Critical Minerals Security Act, enables: Semiconductors: High-performance chips with <0.01% defect rates, supporting 3nm-5nm nodes for AI, 5G, and automotive (10(15) cm-3»³ carrier concentration). Solar Modules: 25% cell efficiency and 24.6% module efficiency, with anti-reflective coatings (ARC) optimized for 400-1100nm wavelengths, reducing reflection losses to <2%. PHESS and Aerospace: Ultra-pure silica for perovskite synthesis and HTS coils, ensuring high-purity YBCO superconductors for magnetic reconnection. Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem The $6.5 billion investment across three phases delivers: Phase 1 (2025-2026, $2.5B): 3,200 high-skill jobs (mechanical, electrical, nuclear, process engineering) and 5,000+ construction roles, injecting $1.2B into Nevada's economy. Establishes semiconductor and solar production, plus initial aerospace research facilities with MIT. Phase 2 (2026-2027, $2B): Scales production to 10,000 wafers, 5,000 cells, 1,000 HJT modules, and 500 PHESS modules/day, adding 2,000 jobs. Expands aerospace program with fusion reactor prototypes and gifted engineering program. Phase 3 (2027-2028, $2B): Full capacity at 50,000 wafers, 20,000 cells, 5,000 HJT modules, and 1,000 PHESS modules/day, with 8,000 total jobs. Completes aerospace campus, producing PHESS-based propulsion systems and satellite power units. Key technologies include: Horn Glass Industries: Supplies 1000-8000 TPD glass lines for float, pattern, and 2mm solar glass, with 99.9% transparency. Semiconductor Furnaces: Enable ingot production with precise dopant control (boron/phosphorus) for p-type/n-type wafers. Automated Metrology: Ellipsometry, X-ray diffraction, and impedance spectroscopy ensure <0.005% variance in wafer thickness and module efficiency. Scalability: Modular design from 10 kWh (residential) to 100 MWh (utility-scale), with stackable helix modules. Pulsed Magnetic Reconnection Details: PHESS production integrates with WMH's complex, using domestic silica for perovskite synthesis and HTS coils, ensuring BABA compliance and leveraging CHIPS and Science Act and Advanced Energy Research and Development Act funding. Aerospace Research Program with MIT In collaboration with MIT and other leading institutions, WMH will establish a technologically advanced aerospace program within the Nevada Technology Complex, supported by the Advanced Energy Research and Development Act. Key initiatives include: Fusion Reactor Development: Designing compact fusion reactors for clean energy and propulsion, targeting 100 MW output by 2030, using PHESS-derived magnetic reconnection principles.

PHESS-Based Propulsion Systems: Developing lightweight, high-density PHESS units (1500 Wh/kg by 2028) for satellite and military applications, enabling 10x longer mission durations.

Gifted Engineering and Astrophysics Program: A selective program for 100+ young engineers and astrophysicists annually, mentored by MIT faculty, to innovate in fusion, propulsion, and PHESS systems for space and defense.

Military Applications: Ultra-reliable PHESS units for drones, satellites, and directed-energy systems, enhancing national security under Trump's America First defense priorities. The aerospace program will occupy a 2M ft² campus within the complex, with $1B of the $6.5B investment dedicated to R&D, creating 1,000+ specialized jobs. Sustainability and Economic Impact WMH reduces carbon emissions by 30% through: Energy-Efficient Processes: 20% lower kWh/unit via optimized PECVD, CZ, and HTS systems. Renewable Integration: 50MW on-site solar and 10MW wind power, supported by the Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative and Energy Independence and Security Act. Circular Economy: 95% material recycling for silica, glass, and metals, aligning with Trump's American Energy Dominance resource efficiency focus. The $6.5B investment creates 8,000+ direct jobs and 15,000+ indirect jobs, with $2.5B annual economic impact by 2028. Partnerships with UNR, UNLV, and MIT train 1,500+ engineers and astrophysicists annually, bolstered by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Strategic Advantages of Nevada Logistics: Proximity to I-80 and Union Pacific rail, enhanced by MB Rail's rail park, supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Talent: 10,000+ STEM graduates annually, with MIT's involvement elevating expertise, trained via Trump's Hire American policies. Governance: $50M in state incentives from Governor Joe Lombardo, GOED, and EDAWN, aligned with federal-state synergy. Strategic Partnerships WMH collaborates with: Talent: 10,000+ STEM graduates annually, with MIT's involvement elevating expertise, trained via Trump's Hire American policies.

Governance: $50M in state incentives from Governor Joe Lombardo, GOED, and EDAWN, aligned with federal-state synergy.

Strategic Partnerships

WMH collaborates with:

New Intermodal Site : Owned and managed, revolutionizing logistics efficiency.

: Owned and managed, revolutionizing logistics efficiency. General Contractor : Partnering with a globally acclaimed North American construction services firm known for delivering mega projects.

: Partnering with a globally acclaimed North American construction services firm known for delivering mega projects. A&E Design Firms : SSOE, a globally acclaimed firm with 76 years of expertise in the battery/solar industries, chosen to design our cutting-edge complex.

: SSOE, a globally acclaimed firm with 76 years of expertise in the battery/solar industries, chosen to design our cutting-edge complex. Rail Logistics Consultation and Engineering : Via Rail Engineering, crafting a regional rail park for robust material flows.

: Via Rail Engineering, crafting a regional rail park for robust material flows. Horn Glass Industries AG : Providing world-class glass plant consultation and engineering.

: Providing world-class glass plant consultation and engineering. Linde Chemical & Gas : Supplying critical materials to power our advanced manufacturing.

: Supplying critical materials to power our advanced manufacturing. Government Partners : Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), Reno/Sparks/Tahoe Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), The Honorable Joe Lombardo, Governor of Nevada, and The Honorable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America. Contact press@wallacemac.com or visit wallacemac.com. Leadership Vision Hygenes A. Garcia, WMH Director of Engineering, with close to 30 years of Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) experience, states: "Inspired by current administration vision, WMH's $6.5B Nevada complex is a monument to American manufacturing and innovation. Our 100% domestic supply chain, HJT modules, PHESS technology, and MIT-led aerospace program redefine resilience, prosperity, and global leadership. We invite partners to join us in making America the world's manufacturing and technological powerhouse." About WMH WMH is a leader in U.S. advanced manufacturing and aerospace, producing 100% domestically sourced semiconductors, solar wafers, modules, energy storage systems, and propulsion technologies. With offices in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and New York, WMH drives innovation and economic growth. Media Contact: press@wallacemac.com Technical Contact: Tech@wallacemac.com WMH Engineering & Development: 2325 East Camelback Road, Suite 417, Phoenix, AZ 85016 WMH Corporate Headquarters: 830 Brickell Plaza, Floor 32, Miami, FL 33131 Economic Impact: 3,200+ jobs in Phase 1, $1.2B economic injection. Strategic Partners: SSOE, Via Rail Engineering, Linde Chemical & Gas, Horn Glass Industries, Governor Joe Lombardo, and federal/state agencies. Contact: press@wallacemac.com, Tech@wallacemac.com As WMH pioneers vertical integration in solar wafer, module, and energy storage production, strategic allies like H2GEMINI are enabling the domestic ecosystem with advanced fabrication equipment and recycling infrastructure. Together, these U.S.-based efforts create a powerful manufacturing corridor that fulfills President Donald J. Trump's call for energy independence, technological supremacy, and American resilience . H2GEMINI , a global leader in high-efficiency solar manufacturing solutions, has launched a major U.S. expansion-building a 25,000 m² facility in Nevada dedicated to producing advanced equipment for: Epitaxial wafer fabrication

Turnkey HJT production lines

Wafer manufacturing systems

PV module assembly

Integrated recycling for end-of-life panels "This administration has created the environment we've been waiting for-one that values speed, innovation, and domestic capability," said Uwe Habermann , CEO of H2GEMINI. "By producing our high-efficiency solar technologies in the U.S., we reduce costs for partners, create local jobs, and contribute to a more resilient energy future." "We're not just producing equipment-we're investing in American talent and a self-reliant clean energy future," added Lisa Grant , VP of U.S. Manufacturing. H2GEMINI deliberately waited for President Trump's return to office before launching U.S. production, aligning its investment with a policy environment focused on reshoring, permitting reform, and industrial revitalization. Their Nevada expansion complements WMH's Technology Complex by powering the very tools used in American wafer and module production-forming a closed-loop supply ecosystem that is 100% Made in America . Patriotic Leadership and Strong Alliances WMH stands shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance , embracing the call to Make America Great Again by restoring high-skill manufacturing. Our coalition includes: MB Rail - Logistics powered by a next-gen intermodal site led by Avory Beggs , a trailblazing American CEO

- Logistics powered by a next-gen intermodal site led by , a trailblazing American CEO SSOE Group - A 76-year veteran of solar and battery plant design

- A 76-year veteran of solar and battery plant design Linde Chemical & Gas , Horn Glass , and Via Rail Engineering - Leading global providers in materials, systems, and transport Investor Opportunity: Reshoring's Next Major Play Backed by a patriotic vision and unmatched vertical integration, WMH offers investors a unique position in exploding markets: Semiconductors : $150B by 2030

: $150B by 2030 Solar : $200B by 2028

: $200B by 2028 Energy Storage : $435B by 2030

: $435B by 2030 Technologies that touch AI, aerospace, defense, EVs, and the grid A Vision Worth Building "Wallace MacDonald is leading a revival of American innovation," said Hygenes Garcia, President of WMH . "With our Nevada complex, we're not just building technology - we're building legacy. We invite investors, partners, and communities to join us as we restore American greatness and light the way for generations to come." Contact & Info Wallace MacDonald Holdings

Engineering & Development

Press: press@wallacemac.com Technical: tech@wallacemac.com

Website: wallacemac.com 2325 E Camelback Rd #417

Phoenix, AZ 85016 H2GEMINI Media Contact

Uwe Habermann, CEO

info@h2gemini.com SOURCE: Wallace MacDonald Holdings Inc.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Wallace MacDonald Holdings Inc

Sectors: Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

