  Thursday, May 8, 2025
Thursday, 8 May 2025
DigiTech ASEAN Thailand Returns this November as Demands for Digital and AI-Driven Solutions Grow


BANGKOK, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - After a hugely successful 2024 edition last November, DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2025 - The Southeast Asian “Digital Solutions for Business” exhibition and networking platform for the global tech and digital markets – is set to return bigger and better in Bangkok, Thailand at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre from 19-21 November 2025.

The recently concluded 2024 edition attracted over 8,600 trade visitors from 44 countries, with over 350 technology exhibitors and brands from 10 countries showcasing their cutting-edge solutions. There were over 1,500 business-matching meetings held between trade buyers and sellers.  The event also saw the conduct of over 70 well- attended conference sessions conducted by over 90 industry gurus.

This year, DigiTech ASEAN & AI Connect 2025 will continue to serve as a key industry gathering and market platform to present the latest digital and AI solutions for businesses across ASEAN.  This event provides digital and technology vendors with an effective “face-to-face” opportunity to engage with their targeted markets across 6 key sectors, namely, Business Software, Cybersecurity, E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, Data & Cloud, Smart Solutions and IoT and Artificial Intelligence.

Ms. Peerayaphan Pongsanam, Assistant Director of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., the organiser said, “DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect 2025 is about facilitating business deals, partnerships, collaborations, and networking for the global tech and digital industry. This 3-day event also provides the platform for the industry to exchange views and stay updated on the latest trends and market opportunities.”

Thailand offers robust growth in digital and AI sectors, supported by government initiatives and a tech-savvy population. The country’s digital economy is projected to contribute 30% of GDP by 2030, driven by rapid digital transformations, emergence of new technologies, and growing demands for digital tools and solutions. The current value of Thailand’s digital economy is estimated to be at US$30 billion (2023).

On internet and mobile penetration, Thailand has over 57 million internet users or 82% of its population, with mobile penetrations exceeding 130%. Its AI market is seeing rapid growth with a market size of US$200 million (2023), growing at a CAGR of 20% to 25% through 2027. At the same time, the E-Commerce sector is growing at 15% annually.

As Thailand continues to  push its 4.0 economy agenda with focus on digital transformation and cloud adoption, it has seen over 50% growth in the numbers of data centres, over the last three years, making it  third in ASEAN with the most numbers of data centres. In 2024, there were more than 30 data centre investment projects approved by Thailand’s Board of Investment, amounting to over THB 100 billion. Another THB 260 billion of investments in this sector is in the pipeline over the next three years.

Overall, the Southeast Asian technology market sector is experiencing rapid growth as businesses look towards adopting digital solutions to enhance their efficiency, profitability and competiveness. The SME software market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR OF 7%, valued at US$12.9 billion, while the AI market will grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2032. These projections indicate robust market growth for the Southeast Asian tech industry, augmented by supportive government initiatives that encourage businesses to hasten their adoption of digital technologies.

For years now, DigiTech ASEAN & AI Connect is organized to support and facilitate this market growth environment. Ms. Paphatsarin Wongphanusap, Head of Recruitment Services at Protoss Technology Co., Ltd., a regular exhibitor, said, “This is our third consecutive year at DigiTech ASEAN Thailand, and each year we have gained new customers and partners. This year, we witnessed even greater international interest, making it an especially vibrant event.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Mr. Namya Wayuparb, Managing Director of Kintone (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “We have been participating every year, and it's clear that interests in digital transformation is growing in the Thai market. I will like to encourage everyone to explore Kintone in the upcoming edition to discover what we have to offer.”

The importance of DigiTech ASEAN and AI Connect is underscored by the fact that the event is hosted by two Thai ministries, namely Ministry of Digital Economy & Society and Ministry of Higher Education, Service, Research and Innovation, along with many local and international partners and supporting organisations.

The 2025 edition of DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect will take place at Hall 7 and Hall 8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand from 19th to 21st November 2025.

For more information, please visit www.digitechasean.com

About IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

