

HONG KONG, May 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On 6 May 2025, CALB Group Co., Ltd. (“CALB” or “the Company”, stock code: 3931.HK) announced that it intends to acquire 11% of the shares of A-share listed company Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-tech Corporation Limited (“Jiangsu Olive Sensors”, stock code: 300507.SZ) through the Share Transfer Agreement. Since the Jiangsu Olive Sensors’ original actual controller gives up majority of the voting rights, CALB will become the controlling shareholder and actual controller of Jiangsu Olive Sensors. The re-elected board of directors of Jiangsu Olive Sensors will consist of five directors, all of whom shall be nominated by CALB. In addition, Jiangsu Olive Sensors intends to private place its 15% shares to CALB, after these shares issuing, CALB’s shareholding and voting rights will increase to 22.61%. This transaction highlights expectations of the original actual controller of Jiangsu Olive Sensors for the strategic entry of CALB. Moreover, through the deep empowerment of CALB, Jiangsu Olive Sensors will be deeply integrated into the new energy industry chain, anchored in a broader market and sustained performance growth, and achieve a dual enhancement of performance and valuation in the wave of new energy development and revolution. Leveraging its global market presence and chain-leading position in the new energy sector, CALB will provide Jiangsu Olive Sensors with comprehensive, multi-scenario empowerment, further promoting Jiangsu Olive Sensors' future development across the upstream and downstream industrial chain. This transaction is one of the limited cases that H-share listed company acquires A-share listed company since the introduction of the “Six Articles on M&A”. It will become another benchmark case for M&A and restructuring to enliven the capital market and promote industrial upgrading. In April 2024, State Council of China issued “Nine New Guidelines” for capital market, which clearly indicated that it would intensify the reform of M&A and take measures to activate the market of M&A and restructuring. In September 2024, China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the New Measures Aimed at Guiding Mergers and Acquisitions among Listed Companies, which further pointed out that it supports listed companies to transform and upgrade themselves in the new qualitative productivity and encourages listed companies to strengthen industrial integration. In the background of M&A and restructuring wave continues to promote, CALB’s acquisition of holding Jiangsu Olive Sensors is a positive response to the national strategy but also plays a strategic practice of the “chain leader” role leading the new energy industry chain. This transaction will help to achieve the strong combination of the two companies and together to promote the high-quality development of the new energy industry through the two companies’ synergistic empowerment in many areas. Industry insiders pointed out that industrial upgrading and efficiency improvement due to M&A and integration is expected to result in a valuation premium, and industry chain leaders will have more opportunities for valuation reshaping. In fact, CALB and the target company Jiangsu Olive Sensors are both in the automotive industry chain and are the leading enterprises in their respective segments. CALB is the first EV battery company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a globally influential battery specialist, its passenger vehicle clients have covered major domestic and international automakers, including XPeng, Geely, Changan, GAC, Leapmotor, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Audi. In the commercial vehicle sector, its key clients have encompassed leading enterprises across the light and heavy commercial vehicle fields such as Chery, Geely, Ruichi, Foton, Dongfeng, Sinotruk, XCMG, SANY, and Shaanxi Automobile. In the field of energy storage sector, CALB has established cooperative relationship with the “Five Leading and Six Major” power groups, and has achieved strategic cooperation with many leading enterprises such as Sungrow Power, SPIC, CNN Rich Energy and China Energy Construction, etc. In 2024, CALB’s installed capacity of EV batterie ranked fourth globally and the third domestically, and its energy storage cell shipments also ranked fifth globally, building a closed loop of the new energy industry ecosystem with a diversified layout covering all scenarios such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, energy storage, ships, and eVTOL. For CALB, this acquisition will also further enhance the Company's value. It is reported that Jiangsu Olive Sensors, the target of this acquisition, is one of the leading domestic automotive sensor companies. The company has more than 30 years of professional experience in the industry. Since 2022, its revenue growth has continued to grow at double digits, and its business transformation has shown results. In recent years, with the rapid innovation of the automotive industry, new energy and intelligence have entered the critical phase, and Jiangsu Olive Sensors has also taken the initiative to transform and upgrade to the field of new energy vehicle parts. From an industry perspective, the sensors and thermal management systems it focuses on have important application space in the fields of battery intelligence and battery safety. Against this background, CALB will give full play to its resources and advantages in the new energy industry chain through M&A, empowering the business development of Jiangsu Olive Sensors and further enhancing the corporate value of both parties. Overall, CALB’s strategic deployment will leverage its resources and advantages across the new energy and automotive industry chains. This will enable it to empower high-potential targets with technological expertise, unlock the growth potential of Jiangsu Olive Sensors, and establish a development model where chain-leading enterprises drive innovation in specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products—ultimately accelerating industrial upgrading. Moving forward, the two parties are expected to foster more extensive and in-depth cooperation, creating synergies in industrial chain coordination and market expansion, thereby enhancing comprehensive competitiveness in new energy and smart technologies, enabling mutual growth and stronger market positions for win-win development. On a strategic level, CALB's acquisition of Jiangsu Olive Sensors may reflect longer-term and more profound strategic considerations. About CALB CALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage. Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.





