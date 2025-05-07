

Over 100,000 registrations received from nurses across 199* countries - a 28% increase from the third edition, which received 78,000+ registrations.

One of the shortlisted Top 10 finalists will be honoured with the grand title award and a prize of USD 250,000.

These finalists were selected following a rigorous evaluation process, led by esteemed expert jury and grand jury panels. The entire process is independently moderated by the appointed "Process Advisors" Ernst & Young LLP. DUBAI, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Aster DM Healthcare has today announced the Top 10 finalists for the fourth edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award - a prestigious global recognition with USD 250,000 prize money, that honours the exceptional contributions of nurses worldwide. These 10 finalists were selected from a record-breaking pool of 100,000+ registrations across 199* countries, through a stringent evaluation process led by expert jury and Grand jury panels members. The entire process is independently moderated by the appointed "Process Advisors" Ernst & Young LLP. The top 10 finalists for 2025 includes: Catherine Maree Holliday (Centre for Community-Driven Response, Switzerland), Edith Namba (Mount Hagen Provincial Hospital, Papua New Guinea), Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho (Mediclinic City Hospital, UAE), Dr. Jed Ray Gengoba Montayre (The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR), Dr. Jose Arnold Tariga (Insight Global Health, USA), Khadija Mohamed Juma (Tudor Subcounty Hospital, Kenya), Maheswari Jaganathan (Cancer Research Malaysia), Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti (Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana), Dr. Sukhpal Kaur (PGIMER, India), Vibhaben Gunvantbhai Salaliya (Hospital for Mental Health, India). To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/ Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said "The Top 10 finalists have demonstrated extraordinary dedication, skill, and compassion in their work - selected from over 100,000 registrations that were received for the 4th edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. These nurses are not just healthcare providers, but true leaders, pushing boundaries and making a profound impact in their communities. Their exceptional contributions deserve to be recognized, and through this award, we celebrate their passion and commitment to improving lives across the globe." The fourth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award will not only present the grand prize of USD 250,000 to the winner, but also honour the other nine finalists with recognition and rewards. The final round will feature interviews with distinguished members of the Grand Jury, including: Prof. Sheila Tlou, Co-Chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition and Special Ambassador of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, Botswana; Prof. James Buchan, Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre, University of Technology, Sydney, and Editor Emeritus of the Human Resources for Health Journal; Dr. Peter Carter, OBE Awardee and Independent Healthcare Consultant, Former CEO of Central & Northwest London NHS and Former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing, UK; Dr. Niti Pall, President-Elect at the International Diabetes Federation, Senior Consultant at AXA EssentiAll, France, and Board Chair of Harbr & Managing Director of Health4all Advisory, UK; and Mr. Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings, Senior Advisor at TPG Growth, and General Council Member of the Neonates Foundation of India. The final stage will involve public voting and interviews with distinguished members of the Grand Jury, with the winner set to be announced at a gala event in Dubai, UAE on May 26, 2025. *As per data.worldbank.org/country About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of "We will treat you well". The organisation's robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. About Aster DM Healthcare Limited, India Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest healthcare service providers operating in India with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 19 hospitals with 5,128 beds, 13 clinics, 203 pharmacies (Operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 254 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states in India, delivering a simple yet strong promise to different stakeholders: "We'll Treat You Well." For more information about us, please contact: Lavanya Mandal

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com Annexure / Editor's Note - The top 10 finalists for 2025 include: Catherine Holliday, Centre for Community-Driven Response, Switzerland: Catherine Holliday founded the Centre for Community-Driven Response (CCDR) to embed patient experience as a core pillar of health policy, alongside clinical and economic evidence. Through the creation of the PEEK (Personal Experience, Expectations, and Knowledge)protocol, she has built one of the world's largest repositories of patient experience data - over 2,000 interviews shaping strategies across countries and ensuring patients become active hosts in their own care. Catherine also pioneered the Pathways Specialist Nurse Service, a nurseled Telehealth model delivering triage, assessment, and education to underserved, crisis-affected, and remote communities. Her model redefined Telehealth in nursing, expanding access for people with disabilities, mental health conditions, and chronic diseases in low-resource settings. Catherine was named one of the WHO's 100 Outstanding Women Nurses and Midwife Leaders (2020), received the Australian Health Minister's Award for Nursing Trailblazers (2022), and was honored with the President's Award for Legacy Contribution by the Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (2024). Edith Namba, Mount Hagen Provincial Hospital, Papua New Guinea: Edith Namba is a courageous nursing leader whose 27-year journey has been instrumental in advancing patient care, spearheading public health initiatives, and specializing in gender-based violence response programs. Triggered by the urgent needs she witnessed during cholera outbreaks and gender-based violence crisis, Edith has led systemic change - pioneering emergency care for survivors, playing a crucial role in piloting Family Support Centres in rural areas, and training health workers to provide holistic care. Edith has also received recognition from CIMC for her work of volunteerism in the fight against of Gender based Violence in Papua New Guinea. Her initiatives have reduced preventable harm, advanced gender equity, and redefined what it means to lead in healthcare - not from behind a desk, but at the heart of crisis and community. Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho, Mediclinic City Hospital, UAE: Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho is a nurse educator whose journey was ignited by a deep conviction that safe, high-quality care begins with empowered, well-trained nurses. Fitz has played a key role in enhancing safety protocols and education systems across hospitals in the Middle East. His initiatives include the establishment of the Life Support Training Center in collaboration with the American Heart Association, the design and launch of the Continuous Medical Education (CME) Program, and the development of Adult and Pediatric Nursing Upskilling Programs. These efforts combine hands-on innovation with global standards. Fitz's passion for equity also extends beyond the hospital, as he actively teaches and volunteers with underserved communities. Dr. Jed Ray Gengoba Montayre, Centre for Evidence-Based Practice for Healthcare Policy, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR: Dr. Jed Ray Gengoba Montayre is a globally recognised Gerontologist, Researcher and Policy Influencer whose work drives systems-level change in ageing, caregiver support, and the global nursing workforce. He has led multiple World Health Organization commissioned projects, including a global review of community-based age-friendly interventions that informed the WHO Age-Friendly Framework, and a critical analysis of strategies to improve science literacy during public health emergencies. His pioneering contributions to nursing education - such creation of an interdisciplinary program Master of Ageing, Wellbeing, and Sustainability - has redefined how future health leaders are trained. Dr. Montayre's research and digital innovations, including telecare for socially isolated older adults, continue to shape inclusive, evidence-based care across borders. His contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Distinguished Educator in Gerontological Nursing" award from the U.S.-based National Hartford Center of Gerontological Nursing Excellence in 2021. He was also honoured with the "Vice-Chancellor Excellence in Research" award for Early Career Research at Western Sydney University in 2022 and named "New Zealand Young Nurse of the Year" in 2016. Dr. Jose Arnold Tariga, Insight Global Health, USA: Dr Jose Arnold Tariga is a transformative nursing educator and global health advocate whose mission was sparked by his own early struggles navigating bias as a highly qualified, non-western trained nurse entering the U.S. healthcare system. Turning adversity into action, he developed the groundbreaking International Transition to Practice Program (ITPP), a model now shaping how internationally educated nurses bridge clinical, cultural, and communication gaps. From designing rapid upskilling modules during COVID-19 to challenging systemic inequities in nursing education, his work has elevated standards, improved retention, and expanded access. Prior to his move to the USA, he spent over 9 years in the UAE driving education and training for staff at multiple organizations, delivering lectures and workshops recognized by the Department of Health. Khadija Mohamed Juma, Tudor Subcounty Hospital, Kenya: Khadija Mohamed Juma is a Kenyan nurse and social innovator revolutionizing blood donation access through her tech-enabled platform, RedSplash. In just five years, she has led over 500 blood donation campaigns, collected more than 25,000 units of blood, and saved an estimated 75,000 lives -transforming Kenya's approach to emergency care. Recognized by the Commonwealth Youth Awards and featured on global media, Khadija's Smart Donor Search app connects donors to patients in real time, all while breaking cultural taboos and mobilizing over 500 volunteers. Her bold, community-driven approach is redefining the future of healthcare accessibility in Africa. Maheswari Jaganathan, Cancer Research Malaysia: Maheswari Jaganathan is a nationally recognized oncology nurse leader who pioneered Malaysia's Patient Navigation Program, which has transformed breast cancer care by reaching over 4,700 newly diagnosed women and closing critical gaps in access and equity. This program -now implemented across multiple hospitals in Malaysia-integrates clinical support with financial, legal, and emotional advocacy, dramatically improving patient outcomes. Recognized by the World Health Organization, her work is redefining nursing as a force for system change. She plans to set up a Navigation Academy for Southeast Asia - a regional hub of learning and collaboration focused on system change, AI, mHealth, and research, further positioning nurses at the forefront of healthcare transformation. Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana: Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti is a nationally and internationally recognized oncology nurse leader and recipient of multiple honours for her contributions to cancer care, research, and education in Africa. She played a crucial role in the setting up a formal oncology nurse training program in Ghana. Through her leadership, the centre had trained over 60 oncology nurse specialists and 10 breast care nurses. She is a member of education and training committee for the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), and coinvestigator on Global Bridges Oncology GM Grant, she has shaped continental competencies and policies in cancer nursing, while mentoring more than 48 nurses from African nations. Her initiatives in driving nurse-led education and research - are revolutionizing cancer care and positioning nursing as a central force in Africa's cancer control response. Dr Sukhpal Kaur, PGIMER, India: Dr. Sukhpal Kaur is a pioneering force in Indian nursing whose 34-year career has redefined how evidence-based care reaches the most vulnerable. Motivated by the urgent need for nurse-led innovation in underserved settings, she played a key role in securing national interdisciplinary research grants - developing mobile apps, home-care protocols, and indigenous therapies that have improved outcomes for cancer patients, bedridden elders, and rural families. From contributing to nurse-led specialty clinics to transforming education through simulation and competency based learning, her work bridges academic excellence with grassroots impact - making compassionate, research-driven care accessible where it's needed most. Vibha Salaliya, Hospital for Mental Health, India: Vibha Salaliya is a nationally recognized mental health nurse and recipient of the Florence Nightingale Award. She has been instrumental in implementation of the Peer Support Volunteer (PSV) model, which has now scaled across four government mental hospitals in Gujarat. Through this revolutionary initiative, over 3000 individuals with mental illness have achieved economic independence, and 426 patients have transitioned from care receivers to care givers-breaking the stigma and cycle of institutionalization. Her clinical innovations have drastically reduced hospital stay durations from 90 to 43 days by integrating psychotherapeutic approaches, life skills training, family reintegration strategies, and vocational rehabilitation initiatives. She has also trained over 6000 frontline professionals across Gujarat. SOURCE: Aster DM





