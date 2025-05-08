

SAN RAMON, CA, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top -75 U.S. accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce the addition of six new partners to its ownership group, effective May 1, 2025. This milestone marks the largest single-year partnership expansion in Sensiba's history and reflects the firm's international growth, including its recent acquisition of cybersecurity audit and risk assurance firm AssuranceLab. The move also underscores Sensiba's continued focus on delivering forward-thinking, technology-enabled services to clients across dynamic markets. The firm's partner group now includes 30 leaders, nearly half of whom are women, significantly exceeding the accounting industry's average and reinforcing Sensiba's commitment to diversity and leadership equity. "We're proud to welcome this outstanding group of professionals to our partnership," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "They've all shown an unwavering commitment to our clients, our colleagues, and the communities we serve. Their leadership will help drive our focus on tech-enabled innovation as we work with clients to navigate their evolving security and compliance challenges across dynamic markets." Introducing Sensiba's New Partners: Scott Dritz - As a Risk Assurance Partner, Scott Dritz helps clients strengthen their cybersecurity posture and streamline ISO compliance. His leadership expands Sensiba's risk assurance capabilities and supports organizations navigating today's complex security landscape. Masha Herzbrun - Tax Partner Masha Herzbrun advises venture capital and technology clients on tax compliance and strategic planning. She brings specialized expertise in tax issues for startups and investors across complex corporate, federal, and state tax matters, including the compliance implications of cryptocurrencies. She also advises individuals who are general partners or owners of venture capital and technology clients on tax compliance. Natela Katamadze - Audit Partner Natela Katamadze focuses on serving clients across the venture capital sector, supporting investment entities from emerging funds to established multi-fund entities. Her areas of expertise include fund of funds, real estate investments, and digital asset investments, including complex fund structures, allocation methodologies, and valuations. Lexie Ling - Tax Partner Lexie Ling specializes in venture capital partnership taxation, international tax compliance, and multi-state strategies. She has extensive experience serving venture capital funds and fund of funds. She works closely with partnerships and high net worth individuals to develop forward-looking tax solutions that support long-term growth and compliance. Nicholas Lew Ton - Partner Nicholas Lew Ton drives Sensiba's enhancements to client experience and service delivery. As Cofounder and former Co-CEO of AssuranceLab, he has built high-performing teams and guided hundreds of SaaS and cloud technology clients through compliance journeys. He is known for aligning teams around shared goals and modernizing how firms deliver client service at scale. Paul Wenham - Partner Paul Wenham leads Sensiba's innovation strategy and supports the firm's continued strategic growth. As Cofounder and former Co-CEO of AssuranceLab, he pioneered the development of modern, client-centered cybersecurity audits and compliance solutions, blending smarter systems with human-centered design. About Sensiba Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. As an independent, partner-owned firm ranked among the Top 75 U.S. accounting and consulting firms, Sensiba serves clients throughout North America, APAC, and EMEA. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com. CONTACT:

Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager

925-271-8700 x7166

mstevens@sensiba.com SOURCE: Sensiba LLP





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Sensiba LLP

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Banking & Insurance, Legal & Compliance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

