Source: Toho Entertainment Asia
New Godzilla the Ride Film to Be Directed by Academy Award-Winning Takashi Yamazaki

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Toho Entertainment Asia, the Japanese studio's Singapore-based subsidiary, revealed that Takashi Yamazaki, director and Academy Award–winner of Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One will write, direct and produce the VFX for a brand-new Godzilla ride attraction.

Director Takashi Yamazaki's first Godzilla ride attraction project, "Godzilla the Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle," which is currently showing at Seibuen Amusement Park, Japan, has earned global acclaim for its exceptional quality and epic scale, regularly seeing an outstanding audience satisfaction rate.

The new experience will be distributed to additional locations via the iRide system developed by Taiwan's Brogent Technologies, Inc.

"I'm thrilled to return to Godzilla's world from the passenger seat", said Yamazaki. "What powerful foes will emerge? Where will this ride take us next? As a ride enthusiast myself, I can't wait for my first spin - and I'm working day and night with our team to make this the most terrifying ride in the world."

While there are few specifics about the content of the new attraction, the plan is for the scope and scale to surpass that of the original acclaimed theme park experience, offering fans once again an experience unlike anything they've ever witnessed featuring the King of the Monsters.

The newly produced ride attraction experience will begin rolling out in Summer 2025.

Featured venues will include leading theme parks and entertainment centers utilizing Brogent's iRide system. Exact locations and launch dates will be announced soon.

