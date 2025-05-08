Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 8, 2025
Thursday, 8 May 2025, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA Thailand)
Thailand, Led by DPM Prasert, to Showcase Leadership in Hosting the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025

BANGKOK, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - H.E. Prasert Chanruangthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), is spearheading Thailand's efforts as the principal host for the global academic conference "The 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025." This prestigious event will be held from June 24-27, 2025, at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

The conference is being organized under the leadership of three major Thai ministries – the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and UNESCO – which have joined forces to create this significant platform. The forum will bring together leaders, representatives, experts, and academics from 194 UNESCO member states to exchange perspectives, share knowledge and critical information, and develop visionary frameworks that will establish the foundation for ethical AI frameworks that are transparent, fair, and respectful of human rights in accordance with international standards, specifically the 'UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI.' This collaborative effort aims to translate principles into concrete and sustainable practices, ensuring AI development proceeds in a direction that is genuinely responsible to global society.

The conference will feature high-level policy discussions focusing on crucial topics including: human rights and balancing innovation with personal data protection in the digital era; AI policy, standards and transparent, accountable, and responsible practices; AI and the future of education, leading to transformative learning that increases opportunities; driving AI innovation and reducing inequality; and AI and the future of work, advancing sustainable digital economic development.

"Thailand is not only prepared to serve as the host country but is also ready to advance as a leader in AI ethics alongside the global community," stated H.E. Prasert Chanruangthong

"We are eager to demonstrate our potential through a proactive role in advancing ethical considerations and AI governance policies that align with international standards. Additionally, we will present the direction of the AI Governance Practice Center, the first center for developing AI Governance capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, which aims to promote international cooperation and accelerate the development of AI guidelines and standards in accordance with ethical principles and governance following UNESCO guidelines across numerous countries."

In addition to the formal proceedings, conference participants will have the opportunity to experience and learn about the beauty of Thai culture up close. This includes immersing themselves in the grandeur of World Heritage sites, witnessing artistic expressions of the Thai spirit, and experiencing a lifestyle filled with unique charm. These cultural experiences not only reflect Thailand's proud identity but also represent a significant opportunity to showcase the country's soft power to an international audience, which will contribute to creating economic value for local areas in the future.

Beyond the main conference, the event will feature diverse and engaging side events to encourage broader participation from educational institutions, academics, and interested experts through various activities under "Bangkok AI Week 2025." These include AI Pitching events from educational institutions, such as the "Beyond Green AI for a Thriving Future Pitch Competition" organized by the AI Engineering Institute (AIEI) and CMKL University, as well as the "Call for Papers – UNESCO Global Forum on Ethics of AI 2025" hosted by Burapha University. These side events will provide a platform for academics and experts to submit papers on ethics, governance, and sustainability related to AI, which will be presented and discussed in dedicated sessions, contributing to the establishment of 'A Landmark in AI ethics and policy' in Thailand.

For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.globalforumethicsai.com/ or follow the Facebook page ETDA Thailand. https://www.facebook.com/ETDA.Thailand




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA Thailand)
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, Education, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Guangzhou Electrical Building Technology 2025 brings industry leaders together to shape a low-carbon, intelligent building future  
May 8, 2025 12:15 HKT/SGT
Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Marks First Anniversary with New Partnerships, Scholarships and Expanded Programs  
May 8, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
CALB (3931.HK) Announces Proposed Controlling Shareholding in Jiangsu Olive Sensors  
May 8, 2025 11:48 HKT/SGT
Thailand, Led by DPM Prasert, to Showcase Leadership in Hosting the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025  
May 8, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch an All-New BEV Based on Nissan's Next-Generation LEAF in North America in the Second Half of 2026  
Thursday, May 8, 2025 10:25:00 AM
Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron Sign MOU for OEM Supply of EV  
Thursday, May 8, 2025 10:08:00 AM
New Godzilla the Ride Film to Be Directed by Academy Award-Winning Takashi Yamazaki  
May 8, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
Ensign InfoSecurity Recognised in MITRE's 2024 Impact Report for Contribution to Global Cyber Defence Research  
May 8, 2025 09:47 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Title-Sponsored 'Fencing Plus' Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative Officially Kicks Off  
May 8, 2025 09:31 HKT/SGT
Wallace MacDonald Holdings (WMH) Ignites a New Era of American Manufacturing with Revolutionary "Made in America" Technology Complex in Nevada  
May 8, 2025 09:14 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
HODL
14  -  15   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       