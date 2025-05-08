

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced several new initiatives in support of the Government of Malaysia's efforts to upskill and grow local talent and foster diversity in the nation's fast growing cybersecurity sector. To mark the 12-month anniversary of the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE), BlackBerry is providing scholarships for cybersecurity training to numerous women cyber-defenders, people with limited access to education and qualifications, as well as university lecturers and students. At a ceremony and open day in Cyberjaya today, BlackBerry also revealed it will soon be introducing EC Council Learning, an enhanced cybersecurity skill development platform to expand the CCoE's comprehensive curriculum with self-paced learning model for Malaysian Government employees, helping more men and women to complete courses in their own time. The hybrid cybersecurity program, featuring online and in-person modules, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Just over a year ago, Malaysia envisioned the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as a global hub for workforce training, skill development and intelligence-sharing. Today, through partnerships with BlackBerry, ASEAN and global leaders, the nation is advancing this mission-equipping Malaysians with critical cyber-skills to boost capacity, inclusivity and defense against digital threats. Over 40% of attendees at the Malaysia CCoE last year were women, reflecting positive diversity in the nation's cybersecurity sector. To build on this progress and create more opportunities for all, BlackBerry is expanding its partnership with the ISC2 Malaysia Chapter to offer 50 scholarships for Malaysian women to access specialized training at the CCoE. The flexible program will include in-person and online courses from June to July 2025, with recruitment starting this month. In addition, BlackBerry is working with 42KL, a tuition-free, self-paced computer science academy, to sponsor 25 CompTIA ITF+ certifications for individuals with limited access to traditional education opportunities. This news follows the recently announced partnership with Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) to launch the CyberNext Program, a national initiative designed to equip Malaysian students and educators with essential cybersecurity skills. In Phase One of the partnership, BlackBerry and TalentCorp, together with training partners ISC2 and CompTIA, are offering free cybersecurity training for 1,000 students and 250 lecturers at the world-class facility, commencing from July. Senior Vice President for BlackBerry Secure Communications in APAC, Tash Stamatelos said, "In collaboration with the Government of Malaysia, we are proud to witness the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) thrive in its first year-strengthening partnerships, expanding programs, and offering scholarships that help to build digital human capital and support diversity in the cybersecurity sector. As a hub for learning, training, and collaboration, the CCoE is laying a strong foundation for cross-border and cross-sector engagement, advancing Malaysia's ambition to lead in cybersecurity excellence across ASEAN." Jodi Robinson, High Commissioner of Canada to Malaysia, said "In late 2024, the Government of Canada pledged a $3.9M CAD investment in cybersecurity skills training programs at the Malaysia CCoE, to be implemented by the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and BlackBerry - a clear example of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in action. On this first anniversary, I commend the progress the Malaysian Government, BlackBerry, and its partners are making at the CCoE in addressing the critical shortage of cyber skills and advancing diversity in the sector. I look forward to the CCoE developing into a hub of regional cybersecurity excellence in Southeast Asia." For more information on the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and the courses available, please visit here. To register for interest in the ISC2 scholarships for women, please visit here. To find out more about 42KL, please visit here. About BlackBerry BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. Media Contacts:

