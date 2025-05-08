

Guangzhou, China, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd Guangzhou Electrical Building Technology (GEBT) will take place concurrently with the Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE) from 9 – 12 June 2025 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou. GEBT is a major convening point for the electrical building and home automation technology industries in Asia. The 2025 edition will focus on “low-carbon intelligent building” and “smart power distribution”, where leading enterprises will introduce innovative technologies and solutions for energy conservation and carbon reduction in the building industry. The event will feature several professional conferences to discuss emerging trends in low-carbon smart development. At the end of 2024, China announced plans to accelerate the adoption of zero-carbon park standards, focusing on integrating diverse energy sources and storage solutions. This strategy aims to optimise industrial structures, improve energy cleanliness, and support the green transformation of the building sector. In this context, GEBT 2025 will serve as a platform for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge, uniting experts from various fields to empower industry players to seize opportunities for green and low-carbon transformation. These efforts will drive sustainable development in the building industry and contribute to achieving the government’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. Collaborate with industry leading brands in GEBT themed zones GEBT 2025 will prominently feature innovative technological solutions focused on “low-carbon intelligent building” and “smart power distribution”. It also aims to raise industry standards, foster collaboration, and provide a premier platform for exploring new business opportunities, ultimately steering the building industry toward a greener, low-carbon future. The themed zones will include the KNX zone, the Matter zone, as well as the “Low-carbon intelligent building and energy management” zone. Each zone will cover key sectors in intelligent building technology, such as electrical systems, home automation, energy management, and IoT solutions. Noteworthy companies confirmed to participate include: Electrical engineering: AiDimming, Lonon, Futina, New Bulls, Homelan, Yunkong, Lianzhong Injection, Jing'an, BULO, Chuangfu, New Blue Sky, Zhongpu, Pengchuangxin, Longyang, Jasmart and Daming Raphael

Home automation and smart lighting control systems: HDL, Intreplus, Gamder, GVS, Baotai, Leaguer, inSona, UWIZE, GIKON, Hope, Jing Rui, JIWU, Jiameixin, Tianlang Zhitong, Gransibei, Lampow, X-focus, Coso, Shengxiang, Duomei, Binthen, Morelinks, Zhi Huang, Xiaoyuzhineng, Evolome, LESDN, VIPLOptoelectronic, Small Frog, Xingruyu, Dieran, Genius, Agilelight, Chengmao, Geya, Yilaijinlian, EBELONG, Evolt, YHOPE, Creatrol and Autorail

Smart power distribution: Geya, Yilaijinlian, Shunde Lighting and Electric Association, Wanduo, Kenwell, DEMI, Gacia and Matech

Smart hotel systems and products: Jirang, IOVOV, Orientronic, Bipu, TOX, Youhu, Heguang, MXCHIP, Haiji, Daming Raphael and Congxun

Smart audio and home entertainment systems: Partyhouse, Happy House, New Zeyu, Soundbox, Cinemaster, Eogo Sound, Wise, Yihe, POWRT, AMN, HAOYIN, Zhanyi, AISPEAKER, Roe, TKsound, Jianzhu, Juzheng, Tianlai, Golden Sound and Laveini Audio

Thematic exhibition zones: the KNX zone (Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Legrand, Hager and more) , the Matter zone (Zemismart, THIRDREALITY, Wdmiot, Haojia, Ju Energy, Uascent and more), as well as the “Low-carbon Intelligent Building and Energy Management” zone (Techsel, Sicoo, Gzisea, MISLIN and more) Experts explore industry’s future through cross-disciplinary discussions GEBT 2025 will host a series of professional forums featuring global industry experts and business leaders. Key topics such as low-carbon intelligent buildings, smart offices, AI building technology, and energy storage will be explored in depth during these discussions. By analysing technological trends and sharing best practices, the forums aim to prepare enterprises to seize emerging opportunities. Core themes will include carbon neutrality, AIoT applications, international standards, and market practices tailored towards China, offering participants valuable insights for driving business growth. Highlighted events will include: - New Opportunities for China’s Building Electrics and Home Automation Abroad (9 June, afternoon) This forum aims to foster international exchange focused on certification, channel development, and brand localisation in building electrical and home automation technologies. It will also seek to establish an overseas expansion alliance to help Chinese enterprises access global markets and promote green technology. - Create Intelligent Spaces, Share Smart Life (9 June, afternoon) As the world’s leading open standard for home automation and building control systems, KNX is at the forefront of building a smart ecosystem that enables seamless interconnection. In this forum, KNX China will explore how intelligent system integration is reshaping modern living spaces in innovative ways. By leveraging effective energy management, KNX not only facilitates sustainability but also revitalises buildings with cutting-edge intelligent solutions. - The China (Guangzhou) Integrators’ Conference 2025 (10 June, morning) This forum, in collaboration with Qianjia Smartech, will bring together experts to discuss how intelligent system integration can optimise and upgrade industrial structures, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. - 2025 Low-Carbon Building Technology Applications and Zero-Carbon Hotel Forum (10 June, morning) Led by the Greater China Hotel Engineers Alliance (GCHEA), this forum will explore the potential of zero-carbon hotels and how low-carbon building technologies can drive sustainable industry development. - CSHIA Startup Camp – Seizing the Opportunities of Smart Commercial Spaces (10 June, afternoon) The China Smart Home Industry Alliance (CSHIA) Startup Camp will focus on intelligent commercial lighting technology and its applications. Through case studies and tech demonstrations, it will discuss transitioning from product intelligence to spatial intelligence to help businesses seize market opportunities and foster industry growth. - PLC Building Automation Convergence and Interconnection Forum (10 June, afternoon) The PLC Group will host this forum to investigate innovative applications, standardisation, and commercialisation of PLC technologies, promoting its integration in low-carbon and intelligent building upgrades. - Global Connectivity, Global Market Access (11 June, morning) The forum will focus on leveraging Matter’s standards to enter markets in the USA and EU. It will feature technical breakdowns, case studies, and channel strategies to help businesses to thrive in the home automation revolution. - OffiSmart Smart Office and Space Management Summit (11 June, morning) Under the theme “Office innovation driven by new productivity”, the forum will gather industry leaders and innovators in intelligent technology, green building, and space design. Participants will discuss trends in intelligent, low-carbon, and human-centric office spaces, with a focus on AI-driven office systems, sustainable design, and healthy office environments. The event aims to foster collaboration and innovation across industries, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies. - AI Leads the Future: Seminar on Innovative Practices in Smart Venues (11 June, afternoon) In collaboration with the Shenzhen Building Electrical & Intelligent Association, this seminar will explore intelligent engineering design and share implementation experiences. It will also showcase innovative practices in intelligent convention centres, cultural venues, sports centres, and large-scale competition venues, contributing to the future of smart venues. - DeepSeek Innovation Conference for Home Industry (11 June, afternoon) This forum, organised by Zhinaer, will focus on the standardised applications of AI technologies such as DeepSeek AI in the home industry. Topics will cover leveraging technologies to empower the industry, promoting digital operations, and achieving cost reduction and efficiency gains. - New Trends in the Integration of Building Lighting and Microgrids Powered by PEDF (11 June, afternoon) PEDF (Photovoltaic, energy storage, direct current and flexibility) technologies integrate solar generation, energy storage, direct current distribution, and flexible load control, offering innovative solutions for the integration of building lighting and microgrid. This forum will invite experts, scholars, and industry representatives discussing cutting-edge applications, multi-energy coupling technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability, and their roles in microgrid mechanisms and intelligent control strategies to optimise energy distribution. Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition and Guangzhou Electrical Building Technology are part of Messe Frankfurt’s Light + Building Technology fairs headed by the biennial Light + Building event. The next edition will be held from 8 – 13 March 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. Messe Frankfurt organises several trade fairs for the light and building technology sectors in Asia, including Shanghai Intelligent Building Technology, Shanghai Smart Home Technology and Parking China. The company’s lighting and building technology trade fairs also cover the markets in Argentina, India, Türkiye, the UAE and the USA. For more information on Light + Building shows worldwide, please visit http://www.brand.light-building.com. For more information regarding the building shows in China, please visit www.building.cn.messefrankfurt.com or email building@china.messefrankfurt.com. About Messe Frankfurt The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were around € 780* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity. For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent). For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com *Preliminary figures 2024



