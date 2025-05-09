Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, May 9, 2025
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 Powers Up to Drive the Nation's Clean Energy Future

MANILA, May 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the global climate crisis intensifies, the Philippines is stepping up with bold energy ambitions. Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 serves as a dynamic platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions, foster dialogue, and drive collaboration across the solar, energy storage and broader clean energy ecosystem.

Paul Clark, Managing Director of Terrapinn Pte Ltd, shared: “We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s biggest ever Solar & Storage Live Philippines. This event just keeps breaking records and is absolutely pivotal in creating the collaboration and partnership opportunities to ensure the Philippines meets its ambitious and admirable clean energy goals. Over 15,000 energy professionals will be browsing for solutions on our expanded two-level expo. They’ll also enjoy five packed content theatres, hands-on workshops at our Solar Installer University, and unmatched networking opportunities. If you’re part of the energy transition in the Philippines, this is the place to be.”

What to Expect at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025:

- 300+ exhibitors: Showcasing the latest in solar panels, battery storage systems, smart grids, and integrated renewable solutions transforming the way energy is generated and consumed.

- 150+ expert speakers: Insights across five dedicated theatres on topics like Utility-Scale Solar, Rooftop Solar (C&I and Residential), Rural Electrification, T&D/Grid Infrastructure, Energy Storage, and EVs.

- Policy & regulation updates: Explore the evolving legal frameworks and incentives shaping the Philippines' renewable energy market.

- Investor & developer insights: Practical advice on project financing, investment opportunities, and accelerating deployment.

- Strong industry support from IIEE, ASIP, PSSEA, ENPAP 4.0, PHILRECA, The CentRE, CREST, IPPF, and many more.

- Hands-on workshops: Learn directly from industry experts with tips and technical training through our Solar Installer University.

Whether you're an energy professional, policymaker, entrepreneur, or clean tech enthusiast, Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025 is your gateway to powering the country’s energy transformation.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://www.terrapinn.com/solarstoragelivephpr

About Solar & Storage Live Philippines

Solar & Storage Live Philippines is the leading event dedicated to advancing the adoption of solar and energy storage technologies in the Philippines. Organized annually, the event brings together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas, share best practices, and drive collaboration towards a sustainable energy future.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something. https://www.terrapinn.com/

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:
Danelle Filipinas-Yurag
Senior Marketing Manager
Terrapinn Pte Ltd
Danelle.filipinas@terrapinn.com




